खुलासा:लोग शक न करें, इसलिए चोरी में नाबालिग की मदद लेती थी महिला, प. बंगाल से गिरफ्तार

चाकुलियाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • चाकुलिया कालापाथर पंचायत के उदाल गांव में दिनदहाड़े चोरी मामले का 24 घंटे में खुलासा

चाकुलिया प्रखंड के कालापाथर पंचायत स्थित उदाल गांव में हुए लूट कांड के आरोपियों को पुलिस ने 24 घंटे के भीतर गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पश्चिम बंगाल के बेलवडिया थाना क्षेत्र स्थित तपसिया से मंगलवार की सुबह लगभग सात बजे पुलिस ने घटना में शामिल महिला 36 वर्षीय रीना दंडपात समेत एक 16 वर्षीय तथा एक 12 वर्षीय नाबालिग को गिरफ्तार किया है।

एसडीपीओ राजकुमार मेहता के निर्देश पर चाकुलिया, बहरागोड़ा एवं बड़शोल पुलिस की एक टीम छापामारी अभियान चलाया। लूट की घटना के पुराने मामलों की निशानदेही पर पुलिस ने छापेमारी कर यह सफलता पाई है। पुलिस ने चोरी के बर्तन समेत तीन स्कूटी तथा लगभग चार दर्जन मोबाइल भी बरामद किया है। फिलहाल पुलिस चाकुलिया थाना में आरोपियों को रखकर पूछताछ कर रही है। छापामारी टीम में चाकुलिया थाना प्रभारी रंजीत उरांव, बहरागोड़ा थाना प्रभारी चंद्रशेखर कुमार, बड़शोल थाना प्रभारी ज्योति लाल राजवाड़ा, एसआई जयकांत राय, एसआई अभय सिंह, मुंशी धर्मेंद्र यादव समेत पुलिस के जवान मौजूद थे।

