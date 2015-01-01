पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घटना:पत्नी के मायके में रहने से तनाव में था युवक, ट्रेन से कट दे दी जान

चाकुलियाएक घंटा पहले
  • घटना मंगलवार की दोपहर लगभग 12 बजे की बताई जा रही है।

चाकुलिया-कोकपाड़ा अप लाइन में सोनाहारा कैनाल के समीप 40 वर्षीय युवक का शव पुलिस ने बरामद किया है। उक्त शव की पहचान चाकुलिया पुराना बाजार स्थित जुगीपाड़ा निवासी सब्जी विक्रेता अशोक नाथ काे बेटा संजू नाथ के रूप में की गई। घटना मंगलवार की दोपहर लगभग 12 बजे की बताई जा रही है।

सूचना पाकर घटना स्थल पर पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर सीएचसी में कोविड जांच करने के बाद जमशेदपुर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। जानकारी के मुताबिक पिछले एक वर्ष से किसी बात को लेकर संजू का विवाद पत्नी मंगली नाथ के साथ चल रहा था। जिसके बाद मंगली अपने पति और बेटे को छोड़कर पश्चिम बंगाल स्थित अपने मायके हाकोला चली गई। उसके बाद से संजू नाथ हमेशा टेंशन में रह रहा था। मंगलवार को वह सोनाहारा कैनाल के पास पोल संख्या 184/7 के समीप मालगाड़ी के नीचे आकर अपनी जान दे दी। दुर्घटना से संजू का शरीर कमर के बीचो-बीच कट गया है। घटना की सूचना पाकर परिजनों का रो-रो कर बुरा हाल है।

