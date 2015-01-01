पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोगों में भय:चौका में नक्सलियों ने की पोस्टरबाजी

चांडिल3 घंटे पहले
चौका थाना क्षेत्र के उरमाल, झाबरी, घाटदुलमी व बड़ामटांड़ में भाकपा माओवादी ने पोस्टर व बैनर साट भय का माहौल उत्पन्न किया है। माओवादियों द्वारा साटे पोस्टर में जल, जंगल जमीन की लड़ाई पर आक्रमण करने वाले हो होशियार, पीएलजीए है तैयार। आदिवासी मूलवासी की जमीन वाले हो होशियार जनमुक्ति है तैयार। कॉरपोरेट व दलाल बड़े पूंजीपतियों की लूट बंद करने हेतु पीएलजीए में शामिल हो जाएं। पीएलजीए कौन है? पीएलजीए अडानी, वेदांता, जिंदल, मित्तल, टाटा का प्रोजेक्ट लगाने की साजिश को विफल करने वाली जनता की ताकत है।

पीएलजीए की 20वीं वर्षगांठ पर गांव-गांव में जन मिलिशिया दल निर्माण करने के काम को तेज करें आदि लिखे पोस्टर व बैनर साटे थे। इसमें भाकपा माओवादी व दक्षिणी जोनल कमेटी माओवादी लिखा था। सूचना पर चौका पुलिस ने सभी बैनर पोस्टर को जब्त किया है। इधर, दैनिकभास्कर.कॉम में खबर चलने के बाद नेता प्रतिपक्ष बाबूलाल मरांडी ने खबर को सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर हेमंत सोरेन पर हमला किया।

कहा- सीएम जी छुट्टियां मनाने में व्यस्त हैं। उनके राज्य में कानून व्यवस्था की सरेआम धज्जियां उड़ाई जा रही है, बढ़ती गुंडागर्दी-अत्याचार से जनता में खौफ है। नक्सलियों के दिनदहाड़े लूटपाट व आतंक का कारोबार फैलता जा रहा है। सीएम जी अब जाग जाइए और इसकी रोकथाम के लिए सख्त कदम उठाइए।

