बैठक:एनएच पर पड़ने वाले मंदिरों को हटाकर उसका निर्माण दूसरी जगह कराया जाएगा, बैठक कर निकालेंगे समाधान

चांडिलएक घंटा पहले
  • एनएच 32 में हो रही समस्याओं को लेकर चांडिल एसडीओ को अधिकृत किया गया है

चांडिल अनुमंडल कार्यालय में शनिवार को सरायकेला उपायुक्त इकबाल आलम अंसारी ने एनएच 33 व टाटा-पुरुलिया मार्ग संख्या 32 सड़क निर्माण कार्य को लेकर एनएचएआई के अधिकारियों के बैठक की। समस्याओं की जानकारी ली। डीसी ने कहा - बैठक में एनएच 33 निर्माण में अधिग्रहण जमीन मुआवजा को लेकर चर्चा की गई। एनएच पर पड़ने वाले मंदिरों को हटाकर उसका निर्माण दूसरे जगह कराया जाएगा। एनएच 32 में हो रही समस्याओं को लेकर चांडिल एसडीओ को अधिकृत किया गया है।

जो प्रत्येक मंगलवार को बैठक कर समस्या का समाधान करने का प्रयास करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि एनएच 32 सड़क निर्माण कार्य में पांच मौजा में समस्याएं है। कम राशि मिलने के कारण रैयतदार मुआवजा नहीं ले रहे हैं। मामला कोर्ट में लंबित है। जैसे ही कोर्ट का आदेश आएगा तो उस पर कार्यवाही की जाएगी। मौके पर ईचागढ़ के विधायक सविता महतो, एसडीओ रंजीत लोहरा, नीमडीह सीओ जयवंती देवगन, चांडिल सीओ व एनएचआई के अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

