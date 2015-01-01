पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सब्जी की खेती:प्रतिदिन बाजार में ‌20 रुपए प्रति किलाे लौकी बेच 1 हजार रुपए की कर रहे कमाई

गालूडीह30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीताडांगा का युवक ऋतिक महतो।
  • सीताडांगा का युवक लाैकी की खेती कर बदल रहा तकदीर
  • अपना अनुभव बता दूसरे युवाओं काे भी कर रहा प्रेरित

गालूडीह थाना क्षेत्र के सीताडांगा गांव निवासी रास बिहारी सोरेन का पुत्र ऋतिक सोरेन (22) वर्ष इंटर की पढ़ाई कर काेराेना संक्रमण के बाद जारी लाॅकडाउन में खाली बैठा था। इस दाैरान ऋतिक के मन में इच्छा थी कि क्याें न खाली समय का सदुपयाेग किया जाए। इसकाे ध्यान में रखते हुए उसने सब्जी की खेती करने की साेची। इसके लिए सबसे पहले गालूडीह भैरव घाट के समीप अपनी एक बीघे जमीन की साफ-सफाई की। उसकाे अच्छी तरह से काेड़ कर खेती लायक बनाया।

इसके बाद उसमें सब्जी उपजाने की साेची। सबसे पहले उसने लाैकी की खेती की। अब उसकी मेहनत रंग लाने लगी है। लाैकी काे वह प्रत्येक दिन बाजार में ले जाकर बेच रहा है। इससे उसे प्रतिदिन करीब 1 हजार रुपए की कमाई हाेने लगी। वर्तमान में वह बाजार में लाैकी 20 रुपए प्रति किलाे की दर से बेच रहा है। छठ पूजा के नहाय-खाय के दिन उसकी लाैकी की बहुत बिक्री हुई।

उसे लौकी कीमत अच्छी मिली। ऋतिक साेरेन ने बताया कि लाैकी बेचने के लिए बाहर नहीं जाता है। सारी लाैकी गालूडीह के स्थानीय बाजार में ही बिक जाती है। जमशेदपुर से भी सब्जी विक्रेता आकर उसकी लाैकी खरीद कर ले जाते हैं। यही नहीं ऋतिक आसपास के युवाओं काे भी सब्जी की खेती करने के लिए प्राेत्साहित करने का काम कर रहा है।

लाैकी के साथ टमाटर की खेती की ओर बढ़ाया कदम

अपने पहले प्रयाेग की सफलता के बाद ऋतिक लाैकी के साथ टमाटर की खेती करने की दिशा में कदम बढ़ाया है। इसके लिए उसने उच्च काेटि के टमाटर के पाैधे लगाया है। इसमें भी उसे सफलता मिलने की उम्मीद है। ऋतिक साेरेन ने जानकारी बताया कि पढ़ाई पूरी करने के बाद नौकरी मिलेगी की नहीं इस बात की काेई गारंटी नहीं है।

ऐसे में स्वराेजगार का साधन सबसे अच्छा है। युवाओं काे ऋतिक ने बताया कि खाली बैठने से अच्छा है कि कुछ सब्जी उपजाकर उसे बाजार में बेचें। शुरुआत में लाेगाे काे कई परेशानियां आएंगी। हाैसले से सभी परेशानियाें पर जीत हासिल की जा सकती है। उन्हाेंने युवाओं काे बताया कि गाजर, केला, गाेभी की भी खेती कर अपनी आर्थिक स्थिति सुढृढ़ कर सकते हैं।

