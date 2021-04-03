पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बाज नहीं आ रहे शिक्षक:55 हजार रुपए वेतन लेने वाले शिक्षक पढ़ाना तो दूर, समय पर स्कूल भी नहीं पहुंच पाते

गालूडीह2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जांच करने पहुंच अधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
जांच करने पहुंच अधिकारी।
  • बीईईओ ने टीम बनाकर की 15 स्कूलाें की जांच, छह बंद मिले, मांगा स्पष्टीकरण, कहा-

सरकारी स्कूलों में शिक्षा के नाम पर पैसा पानी की तरह बहाया जा रहा है। शिक्षकों की अनिवार्य उपस्थिति को लेकर शिक्षा विभाग अनेक कड़े कदम उठाने के साथ-साथ सख्त आदेश भी जारी किया है। बावजूद इसके स्कूल से गायब रहने वाले शिक्षक बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं।

गुरुवार काे जिला शिक्षा अधीक्षक के कार्यालय से निर्गत पत्र के अनुसार बीईईओ केशव प्रसाद ने एक जांच टीम का गठन किया। उक्त जांच टीम में आदर्श महुलिया संकुल के बीआरपी, सीआरपी, बीपीओ व बीईईओ शामिल थे। टीम के सदस्याें ने संकुल के 18 विद्यालयों में से 15 स्कूलों की जांच की। सुबह 9 बजकर 15 मिनट पर की गई जांच में कुल 6 विद्यालय बंद पाए गए। वहीं कुछ विद्यालयाें में एक भी शिक्षक माैजूद नहीं मिले।

बंद पाए गए विद्यालयाें में बेड़ाहातू प्राथमिक विद्यालय, उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय सुसनीगड़िया, बड़बिल प्राथमिक विद्यालय, हूपुडीह प्राथमिक विद्यालय, धोडांगा प्राथमिक विद्यालय व कमारीगोड़ा प्रथमिक विद्यालय के नाम शामिल हैं। बीईईओ केशव प्रसाद ने बताया कि लाॅकडाउन के दाैरान विद्यार्थियाें काे स्कूल आना मना है। लाॅकडाॅउन में आंशिक छूट मिलने के बाद शिक्षकाें काे आवश्यक कार्य व विद्यार्थियाें काे ऑनलाइन पाठ्य सामग्री भेजने के लिए स्कूल आना अनिवार्य है। कई शिक्षकाें ने स्कूल आना कम कर दिया है। औसतन एक शिक्षक काे 50-55 हजार वेतन मिलता है। उम्मीद की जाती है कि वे स्कूल आकर कागजी प्रक्रिया पूरी करने के साथ पाठ्य सामग्री तैयार कर विद्यार्थियाें काे ऑनलाइन शिक्षा देने का काम करेंगे।

स्कूल से गायब रहने वाले शिक्षकों की पहचान करेगी टीम

शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारी स्कूल से गायब रहने वाले शिक्षकों पर पैनी नजर रख रहे हैं। स्कूल से गायब रहने वाले शिक्षकों पर शिकंजा कसने के लिए पहल शुरू की जा रही है। एक टीम का गठन किया गया है, जो शिक्षकों पर निगाहें रखेगी। यह टीम ब्लॉक क्षेत्र के किसी भी स्कूल का कभी भी निरीक्षण कर यह पता कर सकेगी कि कितने शिक्षक उपस्थित हैं और कितने अनुपस्थित। यह टीम अनुपस्थित शिक्षकों को चिह्नित कर उसकी रिपोर्ट सौंपेंगी। उसके बाद ऐसे शिक्षकों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

अधिकतर शिक्षक रहते हैं गायब

प्रखंड में करीब 100 से अधिक स्कूलाें से अधिकतर शिक्षक बिना सूचना दिए गायब रहते हैं। ऐसा करने वालों पर समय-समय पर कार्रवाई भी होती रही। इस समय कोरोना काल के चलते स्कूल बंद चल रहे हैं। ऐसे में बच्चों की पढ़ाई प्रभावित न हो, इसके लिए शिक्षकों की स्कूल में उपस्थिति अनिवार्य है। इसके लिए प्रशासन व शिक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालय से भी सख्त आदेश दिए गए हैं।

25-26 बिंदुओं पर करनी थी जांच

विभाग की ओर से एक प्रपत्र तैयार कर 25-26 बिंदुओं पर जांच करनी थी, जिसमें मध्याह्न भाेजन, किचेन गार्डेन, व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप सहित कई बिंदु शामिल हैं। इस दाैरान छह स्कूल बंद पाए गए व कई स्कूलाें में शिक्षक माैजूद नहीं थे। सभी से स्पष्टीकरण मांगा गया है। संताेषजनक जवाब नहीं मिलने पर प्रपत्र गठित कर कार्रवाई हेतु उच्च अधिकारियाें काे प्रेषित किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें