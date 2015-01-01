पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:रात्रि दस बजे के बाद आतिशबाजी करने वालों पर होगी कार्रवाई : अंचलाधिकारी

गम्हरिया2 घंटे पहले
शुक्रवार को आयोजित शांति समिति की बैठक में मौजूद लोग।
  • गम्हरिया थाना परिसर में दीपावली और काली पूजा को लेकर शांति समिति की हुई बैठक
  • कोरोना की गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए मनाएं पर्व : थानाध्यक्ष

गम्हरिया थाना परिसर में काली पूजा, दीपावली और छठ पर्व को लेकर क्षेत्र के जनप्रतिनिधियों एवं गणमान्य लाेगों की बैठक शुक्रवार को हुई। अध्यक्षता थानाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार बच्चन और सीओ बुच्ची कुमारी ने की। मौके पर थानाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार बच्चन ने कहा कि क्षेत्र से सभी लोगों को कोरोना महामारी के दौरान पर्व में एहतियात के साथ मनाने की जरूरत है। कहा कि पर्व के दौरान सरकार द्वारा जारी दिशा- निर्देश का अनुपालन करना है। इसके साथ ही सार्वजनिक जगहों पर पटाखा नहीं छोड़ना हैं। किसी भी सूरत में रात्रि दस बजे के बाद आतिशबाजी आदि नहीं करना है। वहीं सीओ बुच्ची कुमारी ने कहा कि काली पूजा में मंदिरों में अधिक भीड़ नहीं रहे। पूजा पंडाल को चारों तरफ से घेरा लगाना जरूरी है। सामाजिक भीड़ इकट्ठा न हो। काली पूजा में मेले का आयोजन नहीं होगा। इसके साथ ही किसी प्रकार का सांस्कृतिक व मनोरंजक कार्यक्रम नहीं किया जाएगा और न ही डीजे बजेगा। मूर्ति विसर्जन के दौरान किसी प्रकार का जुलूस निकालना सख्त मना है। मूर्ति विसर्जन प्रशासन द्वारा निर्धारित रूट पर ही किया जाएगा। क्षेत्र के सभी व्यक्तियों ने सभी दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए पर्व मनाने की बात कही। इस मौके पर राजद नेता बैजनाथ भगत, मुखिया प्रतिनिधि राजकिशोर यादव, बभनी पंचायत के सरपंच राजा सिंह व दीपनारायण कुमार सहित अन्य भी थे।

कार्यक्रम होने पर कमेटी के सदस्यों पर होगी प्राथमिकी
पुरैनी | दीपों के पर्व दीपावली व लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ को लेकर शुक्रवार को पुरैनी थाना परिसर में शांति समिति की बैठक थानाध्यक्ष दीपकचंद्र दास की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बैठक में मुख्य रूप से सीओ राम अवतार यादव भी मौजूद थे। इस अवसर पर सीओ ने कहा कि दिवाली, छठ या अन्य कोई भी पर्व शांति, सौहार्द व एकता का प्रतीक होता है। ऐसे में मिलजुलकर हमें यह पर्व मनाना है। इस बार कोरोना के चलते किसी भी प्रकार के सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन नहीं किया जाएगा। मूर्ति पूजन के अलावा मेले का आयोजन व किसी भी प्रकार के बड़े पंडाल व मुख्य गेट का निर्माण नहीं किया जाएगा। किसी भी प्रकार के साउंड व डीजे का प्रयोग पर रोक रहेगी। मूर्ति विसर्जन के लिए सभी आयोजन समितियों को उनका रूट चार्ट व वॉलंटियरों की सूची बनानी पड़ेगी। थानाध्यक्ष ने कहा कि अत्यधिक आवाज वाले पटाखे बेचने और फोड़ने पर पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंध है। अगर कहीं भी संास्कृतिक कार्यक्रम की सूचना प्राप्त होती है तो वहां की कमेटी के सदस्यों पर एफआईआर दर्ज की जाएगी। इस अवसर पर एएसआई केडी यादव, प्रभाकर राय, जदयू प्रखंड अध्यक्ष शैलेंद्र यादव, पुष्प रंजन राय, निर्मल ठाकुर, गौरी यादव, जुबेर आलम, मोहम्मद अबरार, पोलेंद्र निषाद व राजेश रोशन सहित अन्य भी उपस्थित थे।

