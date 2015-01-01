पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

20 साल का झारखंड:धालभूमगढ़ एयरपोर्ट के लिए 100 करोड़ स्वीकृत, 1 साल से अधर में मामला

घाटशिला3 घंटे पहले
  • नगर पंचायत, एयरपोर्ट, शहरी जलापूर्ति, अाधुनिक अस्पताल और बीएड कॉलेज का

झारखंड के 20वें स्थापना दिवस पर राज्य और अनुमंडल के विकास की बात करें तो घाटशिला को ढेरों सौगातें मिलीं, लेकिन इनके पूरा होने का इंतजार ही कराया जा रहा है। शहर के लोगों को धालभूमगढ़ में एयरपोर्ट निर्माण, नगर पंचायत, पूरे शहर में जलापूर्ति योजना, आधुनिक अस्पताल और बीएड कॉलेज का इंतजार है। घाटशिला को नया आयाम देने वाले कार्यों के पूरे होने तक की मियाद खत्म हो चुकी है। 20 साल तक इन कार्यों के पूरा नहीं होने के पीछे सियासी कारणों का हवाला दिया जाता रहा और अब ठीकरा कोरोना पर फोड़ा जा रहा है।

अनुमंडल सहित पूरे जिले की सबसे महत्वपूर्ण योजना धालभूमगढ़ एयरपोर्ट निर्माण के 100 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृति के बाद सालभर से पड़े हैं, पर पर्यावरणीय स्वीकृति नहीं मिलने के कारण यह परियोजना अधर में है। वन अधिकारियों तथा नगर विमानन के अधिकारी कई बार दौरा कर चुके हैं, पर बात नहीं बन पाई है। पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने को लेकर शहर से लगे बुरूडीह डैम पर पीसीसी सड़क तथा चहारदीवारी जरूर बन गई, लेकिन पहाड़ के सौंदर्यीकरण सहित घाटशिला से बुरूडीह तक जाने वाली 6 किमी सड़क का हाल बेहाल है। योजना स्वीकृत है। इसके बावजूद इस दिशा में कोई कार्य नहीं हो पा रहा है। यही कारण है कि यहां पर्यटन के अवसर नहीं बढ़ पा रहे हैं।

