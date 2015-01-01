पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भारी न पड़ जाए ये अनदेखी:मुसाबनी में बिना मास्क पहने 40 लोग पकड़ाए, पुलिस ने चेतावनी देकर छोड़ा

घाटशिला/मुसाबनी/जमशेदपुर8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुसाबनी में बिना मास्क के पकड़ाए लोगों को फटकार लगाते डीएसपी।
  • बिना मास्क के बाजार में घूम रहे लोग, संक्रमण फिर से बढ़ने का खतरा

घाटशिला अनुमंडल में कोरोना को लेकर लोग बेहद लापरवाह नजर आ रहे हैं। यहीं अनदेखी भारी पड़ सकती है। डीसी के आदेश के बावजूद अनुमंडल के विभिन्न प्रखंडों में लोग कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं। बैंक, पोस्टऑफिस, होटल-दुकान में लोग बिना मास्क के नजर आ रहे हैं। मास्क की खरीदारी एक तरह से बंद हो गई है। सोमवार को लगभग 80 फीसदी लोग बिना मास्क के नजर आए।

आश्चर्य की बात यह है कि सरकारी तथा गैर सरकारी कार्यालयों के कर्मचारी भी बिना मास्क के नजर आ रहे हैं। ऐसे में अब प्रशासनिक अधिकारी जागरुकता के बजाय सख्ती बरतने की योजना बना रहे हैं। मंगलवार से चालान काटे जाने की संभावना है। अगर बिना मास्क के लोग पकड़े गए तो जुर्माना देना होगा।

मुसाबनी में बिना मास्क वालों को थाने में घंटों बैठाया गया

कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ने की आशंका काे लेकर साेमवार काे मुसाबनी पुलिस की ओर से मास्क नहीं पहनने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ अभियान चलाया गया। अभियान के शुरू हाेने के कुछ देर बाद ही थाने में दर्जनों बाइक, साइकिल सवार और लोगों का हुजूम जमा हो गया। मुसाबनी थानेदार संजीव कुमार झा खुद इस अभियान की कमान संभाले हुए थे।

डीएसपी पितांबर सिंह खेरवार ने थाने पहुंचकर पकड़े गए 40 लोगों को फटकार लगाते हुए कहा- सभी लोग मास्क का अवश्य प्रयोग करें। अगली बार पकड़े जाने पर केस दर्ज किया जाएगा। इसके बाद बिना मास्क पहने घूमते पकड़ाए लोगों का नाम-पता रजिस्टर में दर्ज कर छोड़ा गया।

चाकुलिया सीएचसी का 108 एंबुलेंस का चालक निकला पॉजिटिव

चाकुलिया के कमारीगोड़ा स्थित सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में सोमवार को विशेष अभियान चलाकर 673 लोगों की कोरोना जांच की गई। इसमें 108 एम्बुलेंस का स्टाफ और जामडोल का एक 52 वर्षीय व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिला।

एंबुलेंस चालक के काेराेना संक्रमित पाए जाने से अस्पताल कर्मियों में भय समा गया। प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी रंजीत मुर्मू ने बताया कि रैपिड एंटीजन किट से सोमवार को 44 लोगों की जांच की गई। इनमें 2 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। इसके अलावा आरटी-पीसीआर से 469 तथा टूर्नेट से जांच के लिए 160 लोगों का स्वाब सैंपल लेकर एमजीएम मेडिकल कॉलेज भेजा गया है।

पॉजिटिव केस की संख्या बढ़ने पर उल्लंघन करने वालों को पूर्व में बने दो कैंप जेल में रखा जाएगा :एसएसपी
सोमवार से पुलिस ने बिना मास्क के गुजरने वालों पर सख्ती बरती। जमशेदपुर में बिना मास्क चलने वालों को रोककर पुलिस ने उठक-बैठक कराई। 40 से ज्यादा उम्र के लोगों को चेतावनी देकर छोड़ दिया गया। अलग-अलग जगहों पर पुलिस टीम ने चेकिंग अभियान चलाया। एसएसपी डॉ. एम तमिल वाणन के मुताबिक, एक सप्ताह तक इसी तरह से अभियान चलाया जाएगा।

इस अवधि के बाद पाॅजिटिव केसों की संख्या में वृद्धि होती है तो मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। जरूरत पड़ने पर लॉकडाउन के दौरान बनाए गए दो कैंप जेल को फिर शुरू किया जाएगा। लॉकडाउन उल्लंघन करने वालों को आठ घंटे तक कैंप जेल में रखने के बाद पीआर बांड पर छोड़ा जाएगा।

इधर, ट्रेन के जरिए बिहार से आने वाले 653 यात्रियों की कोरोना जांच

बिहार से आने वाले ट्रेनों के यात्रियों की सोमवार को टाटानगर स्टेशन पर कोरोना जांच हुई। जिला सर्विलांस विभाग के अधिकारियों ने सुबह दक्षिण बिहार एक्सप्रेस और शाम को टाटा-दानापुर एक्सप्रेस से बिहार के अलग अलग जिलों से आए यात्रियों की जांच की।

दक्षिण बिहार एक्सप्रेस के 210 यात्रियों का स्वाब और रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट से जांच की गई। दानापुर एक्सप्रेस से शाम को टाटानगर पहुंचने वाले 443 यात्रियों की जांच हुई। इन सभी को ऑनलाइन रिपोर्ट उनके मोबाइल नंबर दे दी जाएगी। दक्षिण बिहार एक्स. के कई यात्री छुपकर भागते भी दिखे।

शादीवाले घरों में लॉकडाउन का सता रहा डर

नवबंर में 25, 26 तथा 30 तारीख को शादी के शुभ मुहूर्त है। इन तीन तिथियों पर अच्छी खासी संख्या में शादी समारोह आयोजित होने का अनुमान है। लेकिन प्रशासन जिस तरह संक्रमण फैलने के अंदेशा में सख्ती बरत रहा है, उससे शादी वाले घरों में लोगों को लॉकडाउन का डर सताने लगा है। नुआगांव निवासी विकास सिंह ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन के भय से मेहमानों की सूची गड़बड़ा रही है। कितने लोगों को बुलाया जाए तथा कितने का भोजन तैयार किया जाए, यह समझ में नहीं आ रहा है। अगर ज्यादा का भोजन तैयार कर दिया गया तो बर्बाद होना तय है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोई नाम बदलकर लव करे, गोली मारे, तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी दे; तो कानून लाना ही एक रास्ता - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें