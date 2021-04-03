पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:सूदखोरों पर कार्रवाई की तैयारी में प्रशासन, यूसील वेतन के दिन बैंकों के समीप सूदखोरों का लगता है जमावड़ा

जादूगोड़ाएक घंटा पहले
भीम आर्मी एवं मुखी समाज विकास समिति की शिकायत पर जादूगोड़ा के यूसीलकर्मियों को अपने चुंगल में बुरी तरह फंसा चुके सूदखोरों पर अब प्रशासन डंडा चलाने की तैयारी कर रहा है। जानकारी हाे कि यूसील से वेतन निर्गत हाेने के प्रतिमाह 6 से लेकर 10 तारिख तक बैंकों के नजदीक प्रशासन सादे लिबास में रहकर सूदखोरों को पकड़ने के लिए छापेमारी अभियान चलाता है।

इससे पहले भी कई बार प्रशासन द्वारा सूदखोरों को पकड़कर थाने लाकर कड़ी चेतावनी दी गई थी, लेकिन सूदखोरों ने अभी तक अपना यह गोरखधंधा बंद नहीं किया है। लोन लेने वाले लोगों का कहना है कि सूदखोरों का बैंक प्रबंधन से मिलीभगत रहती है। बैंक के कर्मचारियों द्वारा ही इन्हें हर तरह की मदद पहुंचा कर सूदखोरी के धंधे में सहायता दी जाती है। िबना सूदखोरों के लोन नहीं मिल पाता है। जादूगाेड़ा यूसील के वेतन का भुगतान इस बार 6 फरवरी शनिवार को होने वाला है।

इस दिन झारखंड राज्य सहकारी बैंक जादूगोड़ा एवं स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के आगे सुबह से ही सूदखोरों का जमावड़ा लग जाता है। जो भी उनसे पैसा लिए हैं, उनका एटीएम कार्ड लेकर पैसा निकाल लेते हैं। यहां गोलमुरी, गोविंदपुर, मानगो, मुसाबनी, जादूगोड़ा, कालिकापुर से सूदखोर यहां अाते हैं। यहां महीने में एक-एक सूदखोर लगभग 4 से 5 लाख की वसूली करता है। वहीं बयाज भी प्रति सैकड़ा 10 प्रतिशत वसूला जाता है। सूदखोरों ने जादूगोडा में अपना एजेंट भी छोड़ रखा है, जिनके द्वारा वसूली की जाती है। भीम आर्मी एवं मुखी समाज विकास समिति द्वारा सूदखोरों की शिकायत जिला प्रशासन से कर कड़ी करवाई की मांग की गई है।

