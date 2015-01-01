पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:बारिश के बाद ठंड बढ़ी, अगले पांच दिनों तक रात का पारा 11 डिग्री, दिन का 28 डिग्री रहेगा

घाटशिला5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बुरूडीह डैम में सूर्योदय का दृश्य।
  • पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ का असर कम होते ही पारे में गिरावट दर्ज, गर्म कपड़े पहनना शुरू
  • ठंड से बचने के लिए लोगों को सावधानियां बरतना आवश्यक

पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ का असर कम होते ही अनुमंडल में एक बार पारे में फिर से गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। वहीं लाेगाें ने अब ठंड काे लेकर अपने गर्म कपड़े भी निकालना शुरू कर दिया है। ठंड से बचने के लिए सावधानियां बरतना जरूरी है। विगत 19 नवंबर, 20 व 21 नवंबर काे हुई बारिश के बाद लाेगाें काे ठंड का अहसास हाेने लगा है। धीरे-धीरे यह ठंड अपने चरम पर पहुंचेगी। पिछले शनिवार काे छठ महापर्व के अंतिम दिन श्रद्धालुओं ने भीगकर उदयीमान भगवान भास्कर काे अर्घ्य दिया था।

पश्चिम विक्षाेभ से हुई बारिश के बाद अनुमंडल में ठंड ने अपनी दस्तक दे दी है। माैसम वैज्ञानिकाें के अनुसार भले ही इस बार ठंड का मौसम थोड़ा देर से आ रहा हो, लेकिन जब शुरू होगा तो सर्दी काफी पड़ेगी। भारतीय मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक इस साल ठंड के मौसम में ठंड का एहसास ज्यादा होगा। इस साल शीतलहर चलेगी।

अनुमंडल में अगले पांच दिनाें तक अधिकतम तापमान 28 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री रहने की संभावना है। लाेगाें का कहना है कि ठंड का मौसम सेहत को लेकर वरदान की तरह है। इस मौसम में लाेग अपने स्वास्थ्य व त्वचा काे बेहतर बना सकते हैं।

ठंड में बच्चों और बुजुर्गों के प्रति बरतें सावधानी

मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार बढ़ती ठंड के बीच लाेगाें काे कुछ सावधानियां भी रखनी जरूरी है। बदले मौसम में लाेगाें काे स्वस्थ रहने के लिए कुछ बातों का ध्यान आवश्यक है। शरीर मौसम के अनुकूल आसानी से नहीं ढाल पाती है। खास तौर से बच्चों और बुजुर्गों को मौसम के अनुकूल होने में समय लगता है। क्योंकि उनकी रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता युवाओं की अपेक्षा कम होती है।

ऐसे में सावधानी नहीं बरतने पर वह जल्दी बीमार पड़ जाते हैं। इस मौसम में बच्चों और बुजुर्गों पर विशेष ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता है। ठंड के कारण सर्दी, जुकाम और सांस संबंधी रोग अधि‍क होते हैं। प्रतिदिन धूप लेने के साथ गर्म वस्त्राें का प्रयाेग करना चाहिए।

ठंड के मौसम में हरी सब्जियाें का करें प्रयाेग

ठंड के मौसम में सुबह उठकर गुनगुना या गरम पानी पीने की आदत डालनी चाहिए। इससे शरीर का तापमान बढ़ेगा और आंतरिक अंग सही तरीके से कार्य करेंगे। ठंड में बाहर जाते वक्त गर्म कपड़ों का प्रयाेग करना चाहिए। भोजन में गरम मसालों के सेवन के साथ अदरक वाली चाय और लौंग, गुड़ व हल्दी का प्रयाेग लाभदायक हाेगा।

फ्रिज में रखी चीजों का प्रयोग करने से परहेज करें। ठंड के मौसम में माैसमी हरी सब्जियाें का भरपूर प्रयाेग करें। नहाने के लिए गुनगुने या हल्के गर्म पानी का प्रयोग करें। नहाने के तुरंत बात त्वचा को तौलिए से पोछना चाहिए। शरीर में सरसाें तेल का प्रयाेग करना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें