होटल के नाम पर सरकारी जमीन पर अतिक्रमण:मुसाबनी बाजार में अवैध निर्माण कार्य पर बीडीओ ने लगाई रोक, कैम्पस सील

मुसाबनी5 घंटे पहले
अवैध निर्माण स्थल के गेट को सील करवातीं बीडीओ सीमा कुमारी।

मुसाबनी बाजार में बिना प्रशासनिक अनुमति से हो रहे अवैध निर्माण कार्य को प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी सह अंचलाधिकारी सीमा कुमारी ने सोमवार रात पुलिस के साथ दबिश देकर रोक लगा दिया। साथ ही बीडीओ ने निर्माण कार्य स्थल के मेन गेट को सील करवा दिया। बताया जाता है कि प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी सह अंचल अधिकारी को मुसाबनी बाजार अवस्थित अपनो राजस्थान होटल के समीप हो रहे अवैध निर्माण की शिकायत मिली थी। घाटशिला एसडीओ को भी यह मामला संज्ञान में आया था।

शिकायत पर सोमवार देर शाम बीडीओ सह सीओ सीमा कुमारी मुसाबनी बाजार स्थित राजस्थान होटल पहुंचीं। निरीक्षण के दौरान सीमा कुमारी ने पाया कि होटल के बगल में अन्य व्यक्ति द्वारा निर्माण का कार्य कराया जा रहा है। सीओ ने तत्काल निर्माण स्थल की चहारदीवारी में लगे गेट में ताला लगा दिया। साथ ही निर्माण कराने वाले व्यक्ति को थाने ले गईं। मुसाबनी बाजार में हो रहे अवैध निर्माण का सिलसिला लगातार जारी रहने से स्थानीय प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की कार्यशैली पर प्रश्न चिन्ह उठने लगा है।

सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने एसडीओ से की शिकायत

इसके पहले समाजवादी पार्टी (सपा) के एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने सोमवार को घाटशिला एसडीओ को ज्ञापन सौंप अपनो राजस्थान हाेटल के मालिक से सरकारी भूमि काे अतिक्रमण मुक्त करानेे की मांग की। ज्ञापन में लिखा है- अपनो राजस्थान हाेटल के मालिक ने आवंटित भूमि के अलावे बड़े हिस्से में अतिक्रमण कर हाेटल का निर्माण किया है। सड़क से सटकर शेड बनाए जाने से अक्सर जाम की स्थिति हाेती है।

पूर्व सीओ स्मृति कुमारी ने उक्त हाेटल मालिक द्वारा किए जा रहे अतिक्रमण पर राेक लगवाई थी। पूर्व सीओ विशालदीप खलखो द्वारा अतिक्रमण कर बनाए गए हिस्सों काे तुड़वाया भी गया था। वर्तमान में हाेटल मालिक द्वारा हाेटल के पीछे सरकारी नाली और श्रद्धालुओं के मंदिर जाने का रास्ते को बंद कर भवन बनवाया जा रहा है।

आदेश मिलने पर होगा निर्माण कार्य : होटल संचालक

होटल संंचालक चंद्रप्रकाश शर्मा ने बताया- वर्ष 1975 में एचसीएल ने उन्हें व्यवसाय करने के लिए भूमि का आवंटन किया था। समय-समय पर दुकान की मरम्मत का काम कराया जाता है। इस बार भी आवंटन क्षेत्र के दायरे में रहकर मरम्मत कार्य कराया जा रहा था। 15 दिन पूर्व आपत्ति जताकर एसडीओ ने निर्माण कार्य बंद करा दिया। अभी किसी तरह का निर्माण कार्य नहीं हो रहा है। जांच पड़ताल के बाद आदेश मिलने पर काम कराया जाएगा।

