धालभूमगढ़ एनएच 18 पर मंगलवार की घटना:बाइक की टक्कर से बुलेट सवार जख्मी, एमजीएम रेफर

धालभूमगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

एनएच 18 रेलवे ओवरब्रिज पर मंगलवार की देर शाम बाइक की टक्कर से बुलेट सवार गिरकर जख्मी हाे गया। हाइवे पेट्रोलिंग की गाड़ी से बुलेट सवार काे धालभूमगढ़ सीएचसी लाया गया। जहां डॉ. गोविंद किस्कू ने प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद बेहतर इलाज हेतु एमजीएम रेफर कर दिया। घायल युवक की पहचान पश्चिम बंगाल के हुगली जिला के मोगरा गांव निवासी के प्रथम पति दास (32) के रूप में की गई है। प्रथम पति दास अपनी बुलेट रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर जेएच 05बीई/ 2361 से जमशेदपुर जा रहा था।

एनएच 18 पर धालभूमगढ़ स्थित रेलवे ओवरब्रिज पर विपरीत दिशा से आ रहे बाइक सवार ने जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। जिससे वह बुलेट लेकर सड़क पर गिर गए। बुलेट सवार के हेलमेट पहने रहने के कारण सिर में चोंट नहीं आई । दुर्घटना के बाद बाइक सवार वहां से भाग खड़ा । जख्मी प्रथम पति ने टाटा स्टील में नौकरी करता है। इस विषय को लेकर डॉ गोविंद किस्कू ने बताया कि जख्मी का दायां पैर घुटने के नीचे दो जगह से टूट गया है। वहीं हाथ व शरीर के कई अन्य हिस्से में गंभीर चाेट आई है।

