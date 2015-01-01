पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चाकुलिया रेलवेे स्टेशन:इस साल के अंत तक प्लेटफार्म संख्या एक पर बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा फुटओवरब्रिज, यात्रियों को आने-जाने में होगी सुविधा

चाकुलिया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चाकुलिया स्टेशन के एक नंबर प्लेटफॉर्म पर निर्माणाधीन फुट ओवरब्रिज।
  • डेढ़ दशक से रेल सेवा में विस्तार के बाद बने प्लेटफॉर्म नंबर दो व तीन पर जाने वाले यात्री झेल रहे थे परेशानी

चाकुलिया रेलवेे स्टेशन पर यात्रियों की सुविधाओं के लिए रेलवे विभाग रेलवे फुट ओवरब्रिज का तोहफा देने जा रहा है। इसके निर्माण से यात्रियों समेत आम लोगों को भी सहूलियत मिलेगी। अभी तक लंबे प्लेटफार्म पर फुट ओवरब्रिज नहीं होने से लोगों को असुविधा का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। चाकुलिया रेलवे स्टेशन पर प्लेटफार्म संख्या एक पर फुट ओवरब्रिज का निर्माण शुरू हो चुका है।

यह सुविधा नहीं होने के कारण करीब डेढ़ दशक से रेल सेवा में विस्तार के बाद बने प्लेटफॉर्म नंबर दो व तीन पर जाने वाले यात्री परेशानी झेल रहे थे। प्लेटफार्म संख्या एक पर फुट ओवरब्रिज का निर्माण कार्य जोरों पर है। उम्मीद है कि साल के अंत तक यहां आने वाले यात्रियों को फुट ओवरब्रिज की सुविधा मिलने लगेगी।

रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म नंबर दो व तीन पर जाने के लिए यात्रियों को रेलवे ट्रैक के मध्य से ही गुजरना पड़ता था। आपाधापी में यात्री ट्रैक के मध्य से ही ट्रेन पकड़ने के लिए जोखिम उठाकर आते जाते हैं। ऐसे में फुटओवर ब्रिज का निर्माण काफी जरूरी था। मौके पर मौजूद अधिकारियों ने बताया कि साल के अंत तक रेलवे फुटओवर ब्रिज का निर्माण कार्य पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।

चाकुलिया वासी काफी दिनों से फुट ओवरब्रिज की कर रहे थे मांग

चाकुलिया वासियों ने रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म संख्या एक पर फुट ओवरब्रिज के निर्माण की मांग पिछले काफी समय से कर रहे थे। स्टेशन के नया बाजार की ओर घनी आबादी होने के कारण ज्यादातर लोग रेलवे ट्रैक को पार करके ही इधर से उधर आते-जाते थे। इस कारण आए दिन हादसों का खतरा बना रहता था। साथ ही बड़ी संख्या में बच्चे भी लाइनपार स्कूलों में पढ़ाई करने जाते थे। ऐसे में इस पुल का निर्माण होना स्थानीय लोगों के लिए किसी वरदान से कम नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें