पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अभियान:मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने के लिए 16 से चलेगा अभियान

घाटशिला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मतदाता सूची में अगर किसी तरह की गलती है ताे उसमें सुधार भी किया जाएगा

एक जनवरी 2021 को अगर आपकी आयु 18 साल या उससे ज्यादा होने वाली है तो आपका नाम फोटोयुक्त मतदाता सूची में शामिल किया जा सकता है। भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के आदेश के आलोक में 16 नवंबर से फोटो युक्त मतदाता सूची बनाने के लिए विशेष संक्षिप्त मतदाता पुनरीक्षण अभियान प्रशासन की ओर से चलाया जाएगा। इस दौरान मतदाता सूची में नए मतदाताओं का नाम शामिल करने के साथ-साथ मृत अथवा बाहर चले गए मतदाताओं का नाम सूची से हटाया जाएगा। मतदाता सूची में अगर किसी तरह की गलती है ताे उसमें सुधार भी किया जाएगा।

जिले के सभी मतादन केंद्रों पर 16 नवंबर को मतदाता सूची के प्रारूप का प्रकाशन किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने व संशोधन शुरू हो जाएगा। 15 दिसंबर तक बूथ लेबल ऑफिसर नाम जुड़वाने अथवा संशोधन का आवेदन स्वीकार करेंगे। इसके बाद दावा व आपत्ति पांच जनवरी तक दर्ज कराई जा सकती है। इस दौरान 28 व 29 नवंबर और पांच व छह दिसंबर को विशेष अभियान चलाया जाएगा। संशोधित मतदाता सूची का प्रकाशन 15 जनवरी 2021 को किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें