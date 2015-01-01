पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:छठव्रती बिना भय के पूर्व की भांति घाट पर जाएं, सरकार में दम है तो रोककर दिखाए : बिहारी समाज

घाटशिला3 घंटे पहले
बिहारी समाज की बैठक में उपस्थित आनंद बिहारी दुबे, ओपी सिंह व अन्य।
  • मऊभंडार में घाटशिला की चार प्रमुख छठ पूजा समितियों ने की बैठक
  • राज्य सरकार की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइन पर जताई नाराजगी

बिहारी समाज के सदस्यों की बैठक मंगलवार को मऊभंडार शिव मंदिर परिसर में मजदूर नेता ओमप्रकाश सिंह की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इसमें घाटशिला की चार प्रमुख छठ पूजा समिति के पदाधिकारी भी शामिल हुए। बैठक मे छठ महापर्व को लेकर राज्य सरकार की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइन का विरोध किया गया और सरकार से नया निर्देश जारी करने की मांग की गई।

छठ पूजा आयोजन समिति के केंद्रीय अध्यक्ष आनंद बिहारी दुबे ने सरकार के फैसले का विरोध करते हुए कहा- घर पर अर्घ्य देना हर किसी के लिए संभव नहीं है। बिहार में जिस प्रावधान के तहत चुनाव कराए गए, उसी प्रावधान के तहत छठ मनाने की भी अनुमति दी जाए। उन्होंने आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग के मंत्री बन्ना गुप्ता संग हुई बातचीत की जानकारी देते हुए उम्मीद जताई- जल्द सरकार संशोधित गाइडलाइन जारी करेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार की गाइडलाइन से लोगों में आक्रोश है।

छठ सिर्फ बिहार या झारखंड ही नहीं बल्कि देशभर में मनाई जाती है। ऐसे में केंद्र सरकार को चाहिए कि राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर छठ को लेकर गाइडलाइन जारी करे, ताकि कोई शंका की स्थिति न रहे। कोविड-19 के बीच जब लोग आर्थिक तंगी से गुजर रहे हैं और प्रसाद खरीदने तक के पैसे नहीं जुट रहे।

ऐसे में भला घर पर अर्घ्य देने की व्यवस्था करना कैसे संभव हो सकेगा। उन्होंने छठव्रतियों से बिना किसी भय के पूर्व की भांति घाट पर जाकर छठ मनाने का आह्वान किया। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार में दम है तो रोक कर दिखाए।

सरकार का निर्णय अदूरदर्शी : ओपी सिंह

मजदूर नेता ओमप्रकाश सिंह ने कहा- सरकार को चाहिए कि छठ पूजा समितियों संग विचार-विमर्श कर गाइडलाइन जारी करे। राज्य सरकार की इच्छा शक्ति होती तो नए घाट तैयार किए जा सकते थे। एक-दो खास स्थानों पर लगने वाली भीड़ को नियंत्रित किया जा सकता था। ऐसा करने की बजाए सरकार ने अचानक से घाट पर ही जाने से रोक लगा दी, जो गलत है।

बैठक में ये लोग प्रमुख रूप से थे शामिल

जयंत कुमार उपाध्याय, नरेंद्र कुमार राय, रंजीत ठाकुर, नवल सिंह, विजय सिंह, राजेश चौबे, एलके पांडेय, धर्मेंद्र सिंह, कृष्णा शर्मा, विजय पांडेय, संजय तिवारी, निर्मला शुक्ला, टुनटुन सिंह, सुनील यादव, पंकज सिंह, रमेश ठाकुर, बंटी शर्मा, लक्ष्मीकांत प्यारेलाल, प्रकाश शर्मा, सुमित कुमार, जय सिंह, कन्हैया पांडेय, ब्रजेश पांडेय, हनी सिंह, उमेश पांडेय, अतुल गुप्ता, सामंत कुमार, एसएन मेहता, सुशील घोष, गौरव कुमार समेत अन्य।

रामदास सोरेन ने गालूडीह छठ घाट का किया निरीक्षण

विधायक रामदास सोरेन ने मंगलवार को गालूडीह छठ घाट का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने छठ पूजा समिति के आग्रह पर घाट दुरुस्त कराने का भरोसा दिया। विधायक ने उम्मीद जताई कि सरकार छठ महापर्व को लेकर जल्द ही संशोधित गाइडलाइन जारी करेगी। कोरोना महामारी को लेकर सरकार की चिंता भी जायज है। सरकार का कदम जनहित को ध्यान में रखकर उठाया गया है।

आज से शुरू होगा छठ महापर्व

18 को नहाय खाय, 19 को खरना 20 को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य 21 को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य

इन घाटों पर जाते हैं व्रतधारी

  • सुवर्णरेखा नदी तट मऊभंडार छठ घाट।
  • गोपालपुर छठ घाट
  • अमाईनगर छठ घाट।
  • राजस्टेट छठ घाट
  • बुरूडीह डैम छठ घाट।
