छठव्रती पर्व संपन्न के बाद पिएंगी पानी:छठव्रतियों ने स्नान-ध्यान के बाद किया खरना, प्रसाद ग्रहण के साथ 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास शुरू

घाटशिला4 घंटे पहले
खरना पर पूजा-अर्चना करतीं व्रती।
  • छठव्रती नदी और तालाब किनारे घाट पर अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को आज देंगे पहला अर्घ्य
  • कल उदीयमान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के साथ पर्व का होगा समापन
  • छठ को लेकर सूप 70 और दउरा 300 रुपए तक बिका

सूर्योपासना का महापर्व छठ के दूसरे दिन व्रतियों ने परंपरागत तरीके से खरना किया। खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण करने के साथ ही छठव्रतियों का 36 घंटे तक चलने वाले निर्जला उपवास की भी शुरुआत हो गई। छठव्रती अब छठ संपन्न होने के उपरांत ही जल ग्रहण करेंगी। चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ की शुरुआत बुधवार को नहाय-खाय के साथ हुई थी। इस दिन छठव्रतियों ने परंपरा के मुताबिक कद्दू-भात ग्रहण किया था। गुरुवार को छठव्रतियों ने सुबह स्न्नान-ध्यान कर सूर्यदेव को अर्घ्य अर्पण किया।

इसके उपरांत खीर-रोटी बनाना शुरू किया। श्रद्धाभाव के साथ छठ मां की पूजा कर भोग लगाया गया तथा छठव्रतियों ने प्रसाद स्वरूप खीर-रोटी ग्रहण किया। व्रतियों के उपरांत परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों तथा शुभचिंतकों ने भी प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। खरना को लेकर क्षेत्र में उत्साह का माहौल है। शुक्रवार को छठव्रती नदी और तालाब किनारे घाट पर अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को पहला अर्घ्य देंगे।

वहीं चौथे दिन शनिवार की अहले सुबह उदीयमान भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के साथ छठ पर्व संपन्न होगा। छठ महापर्व को लेकर गुरुवार को मऊभंडार बाजार गुलजार रहा। फल, सूप और दउरा की जमकर बिक्री हुई। साथ ही छठ से जुड़ी अन्य सामग्रियों की भी मांग काफी रही। कोरोना काल में आर्थिक तंगी के बावजूद श्रद्धालुओं के उत्साह में किसी तरह की कमी देखने को नहीं मिली।

गुरुवार की सुबह से ही छठव्रतियों की भीड़ मऊभंडार बाजार में खरीदारी के लिए जुटने लगी थी। सूप 70 रुपए तो दउरा की कीमत 300 रुपए तक थी। महंगाई के बावजूद लोग फलों की खरीदारी कर रहे थे। छठव्रतियों का कहना था कि छठ मइया की कृपा से खरीदारी संभव हो रही है। आटा चक्की पर गेहूं की पिसाई को लेकर भी श्रद्धालुओं की लंबी लाइन देखने को मिली।

महापर्व... छठव्रतियों के लिए मऊभंडार छठ घाट सज-धजकर तैयार

लोकआस्था का महापर्व छठ का पहला अर्घ्य शुक्रवार की शाम अस्ताचलगामी भगवान सूर्य को दिया जाएगा। वहीं शनिवार की अहले सुबह उदीयमान भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाना है। अर्घ्य देने को लेकर मऊभंडार एवं घाटशिला के छठ घाट पूरी तरह से सज-धजकर तैयार हैं। मऊभंडार में सुवर्णरेखा नदी के दोनों छोर पर हजारों छठव्रतियों की भीड़ उमड़ती है। अरुणोदय छठ पूजा समिति की ओर से घाट के दोनों छोर पर छठव्रतियों की सुविधा एवं सुरक्षा के व्यापक बंदोबस्त किए गए हैं।

घाट पर पर्याप्त रूप से टेंट लगाए गए हैं, जहां छठव्रती स्नान के बाद वस्त्र बदल सकेंगे। आकर्षक विद्युत साज-सज्जा भी की गई है। छठ घाट तक जाने वाली सड़क को भी जेसीबी लगाकर दुरुस्त किया गया है। वाहनों की पार्किंग के लिए अलग से व्यवस्था की गई है। पूजा समिति के महासचिव नवल सिंह ने बताया कि सुवर्णरेखा तट छठव्रतियों के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार है।

व्रतियों की सुरक्षा और सुविधा पर फोकस रहेगा। अर्घ्य अर्पण के लिए वैदिक मंत्रोच्चार भी किया जाएगा। उन्होंने लोगों से सहयोग की अपील करते हुए कहा कि किसी भी प्रकार की असुविधा होने पर समिति को सूचित करें।

