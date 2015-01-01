पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य आज:कमेटी को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग पालन करने व प्रसाद नहीं बांटने का निर्देश

मुसाबनी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुसाबनी : छठ घाट का निरीक्षण करते एसडीओ सत्यवीर रजक व अन्य।
  • सूर्योपासना के पर्व को लेकर छठ गीतों से गुंजायमान रहा अनुमंडल, लोगाें ने खाया खरना का प्रसाद
  • घाटशिला एसडीओ सत्यवीर रजक ने मुसाबनी कंपनी तालाब स्थित घाट की सफाई का लिया जायजा

छठ महापर्व को लेकर घाटशिला अनुमंडल भक्तिमय हो गया है। अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को शुक्रवार को प्रथम अ‌र्घ्य दिया जाएगा। जबकि शनिवार को उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ छठ पर्व का समापन हो जाएगा। इसे लेकर प्रशासनिक तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है।घाटशिला एसडीओ सत्यवीर रजक गुरुवार काे मुसाबनी कंपनी तालाब पहुंच लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ को लेकर घाटों की हो रही साफ-सफाई का जायजा लिया।

तालाब की सफाई देखकर उन्होंने प्रसन्नता व्यक्त की। छठ कमेटी के सदस्यों को उन्होंने निर्देश दिया कि छठ घाट पर सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करते हुए छठ पूजा के आयोजन की व्यवस्था करें। साथ ही सैनेटाइजर एवं मास्क का प्रयोग छठ घाट पर अनिवार्य है। छठ कमेटी को प्रसाद का वितरण नहीं करने का उन्होंने निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि छठ घाट तक सिर्फ छठव्रती ही प्रवेश करेंगे।

सगे संबंधी और दर्शक पानी में प्रवेश नहीं करेंगे। उन्होंने सरकारी व्यवस्था के तहत कंपनी तालाब छठ घाट में लाइट व माइक सेट लगाने का निर्देश मुसाबनी बीडीओ को दिया। घाट पर सुरक्षा के लिए पुलिस बल के जवान एवं महिला पुलिस की तैनाती करने का भी उन्होंने निर्देश दिया है।

धालभूमगढ़ : एसडीओ ने कोटा बांध छठ घाट तालाब का किया निरीक्षण

स्वर्गछिड़ा स्थित छोटा बांध छठ घाट तालाब का गुरुवार को अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी सत्यवीर रजक ने निरीक्षण कर जायजा लिया। इस दौरान तालाब की साफ-सफाई व घाट के समतलीकरण का भी जायजा लिया। इस मौके पर प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी शालिनी खलको, थाना प्रभारी संतन कुमार तिवारी, कार्तिक नाथ, वासुदेव सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें