कॉरपोरेट:कोल इंडिया या एनएमडीसी के साथ एचसीएल के विलय पर कंपनी ने भारत सरकार को भेजा प्रस्ताव

घाटशिला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भारत सरकार से एचसीएल ने मांगी एक हजार करोड़ रुपए की आर्थिक मदद

भारत सरकार सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की कम्पनी हिन्दुस्तान कॉपर लिमिटेड (एचसीएल) को किसी अन्य पब्लिक सेक्टर यूनिट (पीएसयू) के साथ विलय करने पर विचार कर सकती है। खबर है कि एचसीएल को किसी अन्य पब्लिक सेक्टर यूनिट के साथ विलय करने को लेकर एक प्रस्ताव सरकार के पास भेजा गया है। प्रस्ताव के माध्यम से केंद्र सरकार से एचसीएल को एक हजार करोड़ रुपए की आर्थिक मदद प्रदान करने की मांग की गई है, या फिर किसी अन्य पब्लिक सेक्टर यूनिट के साथ तत्काल विलय करने की बात कही गई है।

किसी अन्य पीएसयू के साथ विलय कर सरकार आर्थिक मंदी की मार से जूझ रही एचसीएल को मजबूती प्रदान कर सकेगी। साथ ही सरकार के तय विनिवेश लक्ष्य को हासिल करने में भी मदद मिल सकेगी। प्रस्ताव में एचसीएल का विलय कोल इंडिया या फिर नेशनल मिनरल डेवलपमेंट कॉर्पोरेशन (एनएमडीसी) जैसी खनन कम्पनी के साथ करने का सुझाव दिया गया है। यह सुझाव एचसीएल की ओर से संबंधित मंत्रालय द्वारा केंद्र सरकार को दिया गया है।

प्रस्ताव में ये बातें : कंपनी सूत्रों के मुताबिक केंद्र सरकार को भेजे गए प्रस्ताव में कहा गया है कि एचसीएल के लिए कोल इंडिया या एनएमडीसी जैसे खनन सार्वजनिक उपक्रमों के साथ विलय उपयुक्त विकल्प होगा। यह सरकार के 2 लाख करोड़ के तय विनिवेश लक्ष्य को हासिल करने का भी बेहतर माध्यम साबित हो सकेगा। मालूम हो कि सरकार पहले ही एचसीएल का चयन रणनीतिक बिक्री के लिए कर चुकी है। एचसीएल के लाभप्रद स्थिति में आने के बाद ही केंद्र सरकार रणनीतिक विनिवेश के लिए आगे बढ़ सकती है। ऐसे में जरूरी है कि एचसीएल को लाभप्रद स्थिति में लाने के लिए सरकार एनएमडीसी या कोल इंडिया के साथ इसका विलय करें।

