अव्यवस्था:अनुमंडलीय शहर में सुविधा गांवों से भी खराब, एक भी सुलभ शौचालय नहीं, न ही उचित पेयजल की व्यवस्था

घाटशिलाएक घंटा पहले
घाटशिला में मुख्य सड़क पर जाम लगने से फंसे वाहन। - Dainik Bhaskar
घाटशिला में मुख्य सड़क पर जाम लगने से फंसे वाहन।
  • किसी काम का नहीं स्टेशन के बाहर लाखों रुपए खर्च कर बनाए गए टॉयलेट
  • चैंबर से बाहर निकलें तो दिखेंगी तस्वीर

यह तस्वीर है शहर की सबसे व्यस्ततम मुख्य मार्ग की जहां अक्सर जाम के कारण लोगों को काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है। कहने को तो यह अनुमंडलीय शहर है, पर सुविधा गांवों से भी खराब है। शहर में एक भी सुलभ शौचालय नहीं है। पेयजल की उचित व्यवस्था नहीं है। खादी भंडार के पास छोड़कर पूरे मुख्य मार्ग पर एक भी चापाकल नहीं है।

जमाना हाईटेक हो रहा पर यहां एक भी सरकारी सीसीटीवी कैमरे कहीं नहीं लगे हैं। इससे अपराधी आए दिन घटना को अंजाम देकर फरार हो जाते हैं। पुलिस को सुराग हाथ नहीं लग पाता है। ड्रेनेज सिस्टम पूरी तरह ध्वस्त है। जमकर बारिश हुई तो दर्जनों दुकानों में बाढ़ का पानी घुस जाता है। मुख्य सड़क नाला में तब्दील हो जाती है। हर साल बारिश में ऐसी ही परेशानी का सामना यहां के लोगों का करना पड़ता है। वहीं दुकानदार अपनी दुकानों का सामान सड़क पर रख देतेे हैं। इससेे सड़क की चौड़ाई कम हो जाती है। जिससे जाम लग जाता है।

अलग राज्य हुए 20 साल से ज्यादा बीत गए, पर शहरी इलाके में पब्लिक सेवा की स्थिति जहां थी वहीं अटकी हुई है। शहर के चौक-चौराहों पर हाईमास्ट लगा दी गई है, लेकिन अधिकांश जलती ही नहीं है। स्थानीय लोगों की मांग पर स्टेशन के बाहर करीब 5 लाख रुपए खर्च कर एक साल पूर्व शौचालय का निर्माण कराया गया। देखरेख के अभाव में इसमें जाने की कोई हिम्मत नहीं जुटा पाता।

कई खामियों के कारण लोग इसका उपयोग ही नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था नहीं होने से लगता है जाम

शहर में ट्राॅफिक व्यवस्था नहीं होने से जाम लगना आम बात हो गई है। इसमें वाहन घंटों फंस जा रहे हैं। वहीं राहगीर जाम में अटके रहते हैं। कभी कभार तो दमकल तथा एंबुलेंस भी फंस जाती हैं। गोपालपुर ओवरब्रिज पर संकेत नहीं होने के कारण अक्सर दुर्घटनाएं होती रहती हैं। लोग चलते-चलते दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो जाते हैं। दुकानदार भी परेशान, लेकिन अफसरों को शिकायत का इंतजार है। शहर में कचरे की सफाई की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं है। स्कूल के निकट भी कचरे का अंबार लगा हुआ है। सफाई की कोई व्यवस्था नहीं है। इससे लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है।

शहर में जनता की मूलभूत सुविधाओं को लेकर जल्द ही बुद्धिजीवियों के साथ बैठक करके उनसे जानकारी ली जाएगी। कई बिन्दुओं पर फोकस करने की जरूरत है। उसके बाद चरणबद्ध तरीके से काम कराया जाएगा। शहर की सफाई चिंता का विषय है। इस पर भी जल्द निर्णय लिया जाएगा कि किस तरह से इसका समाधान किया जाए। -सत्यवीर रजक, अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी, घाटशिला।

