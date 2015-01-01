पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:धनतेरस, आज और कल दोनों दिन खरीदारी के शुभ मुहूर्त

घाटशिला2 घंटे पहले
त्रिपोष्कर रवि योग अबूझ मुहूर्त प्रदोष व हस्त नक्षत्र योग में 13 नवंबर शुक्रवार को धनतेरस मनाई जाएगी। यह मुहूर्त इलेक्ट्राॅनिक आइटम व वाहन की खरीदारी तथा व्यापार के लिए शुभ योग है। सर्वार्थसिद्धि व कुमार योग सूर्योदय से लेकर अगले दिन दोपहर 2.30 बजे तक रहेगा। इसके लिए बाजार सज धजकर तैयार है। जेवरात दुकान सहित इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स आइटम की दुकानदार ग्राहकों के लिए कई तरह के ऑफर भी दे रहे हैं। कार्तिक मास की त्रयोदशी तिथि इस साल 13 नवंबर को पड़ रही है। 14 नवंबर को दिवाली मनाई जाएगी।

चौदस-अमावस्या वाले इस दिन गुरु व शनि अपनी-अपनी राशि में होंगे। यानि गुरु ग्रह अपनी राशि धनु में व शनि अपनी राशि मकर में प्रवेश करेगा। शुक्र ग्रह कन्या राशि में नीच का रहेगा। 3 बड़े ग्रहों का दुर्लभ योग 499 साल बाद बन रहा है। इससे पहले 9 नवंबर 1521 में गुरु, शुक्र व शनि का यह योग बना था। प. शिशिर सुमन मिश्रा के मुताबिक, दिवाली पर गुरु व शनि ग्रहों के अपनी-अपनी राशि में होने से खरीदारी का शुभ योग बना है। इसके अलावा धन संबंधी मामलों में बड़ी उपलब्धि का योग है। खरीदारी के लिए सर्वा्थसिद्धि योग भी बन रहा है। इस तरह व्यापार समेत काम-धंधे में फायदा देने वाला योग है। इस अवसर का लाभ उठाया जा सकता है। इस तरह के शुभ योग के अवसर कम ही आते हैं।

