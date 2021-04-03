पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पाइपलाइन के लिए सर्वे:मुसाबनी की धोबनी पंचायत भी जलापूर्ति योजना से जुड़ेगी, अधिकारियों ने किया सर्वे

मुसाबनी41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पेयजल आपूर्ति के लिए पाइपलाइन बिछाने का सर्वे करते पदाधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
पेयजल आपूर्ति के लिए पाइपलाइन बिछाने का सर्वे करते पदाधिकारी।

मुसाबनी अंश 19 के जिला पार्षद बुद्धेश्वर मुर्मू के प्रयास से धोबनी पंचायत के विभिन्न गांव एवं टोला के ग्रामीण विश्व बैंक के सहयोग से चल रही मुसाबनी ग्रामीण जलापूर्ति योजना का लाभ ले सकेंगे। योजना के विस्तारीकरण के लिए साइड इंचार्ज अरविंद कुमार ने जिप सदस्य के साथ पाइपलाइन के लिए सर्वे किया।

38 करोड़ की लागत से मुसाबनी ग्रामीण जलापूर्ति योजना के लिए सुवर्णरेखा नदी (पंपू घाट) से इंटेकवेल द्वारा नौ पंचायतों की 40 हजार आबादी को पानी सप्लाई के लिए मुसाबनी एवं उसके आसपास क्षेत्र में पाइपलाइन एवं पानी टंकी का काम रांची के श्यन इंजीनियर द्वारा जोर शोर से किया जा रहा है।

बुद्धेश्वर मुर्मू ने कहा कि योजना के निर्माण काल से ही मुसाबनी शहर से सटे हुए गावों में सड़कघुटू, लाइनडीह, खराईघुटू, नीतरा,धोबनी, रामडागोड़ा, उलडाही एवं डूंगरीडीह को प्रस्तावित जलापूर्ति योजना से जोड़ने की मांग करते आ रहे थे। इसके लिए वे विभाग के सहायक अभियंता, कार्यपालक अभियंता से लेकर तत्कालीन पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता विभाग के तत्कालीन मंत्री रामचंद्र सहिस को लिखित रूप से आवेदन दिया था। विगत दिनों नाबार्ड के अधिकारियों द्वारा कार्यस्थल एवं क्षेत्र भ्रमण के दौरान उन्होंने प्रस्ताव को उनके समक्ष रखा था।

नाबार्ड के अधिकारियों ने ग्रामीणों की सुविधा हेतु संवेदक को प्रस्तावित गांवों में सर्वे कर पाइपलाइन के काम को विस्तारीकरण करने का निर्देश दिया था। गुरुवार को जिला पार्षद बुद्धेश्वर मुर्मू की उपस्थिति में प्रस्तावित विस्तारीकरण गांवों का सर्वे किया गया। इससे लगभग 3 हजार की आबादी को शुद्ध पेयजल का लाभ मिलेगा। मौके पर फागू सोरेन, सिद्धार्थ सोरेन, जिप प्रतिनिधि गौरांग, सुपर मार्डी, सुनील मार्डी, अनिल पातर आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें