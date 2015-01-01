पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने की कवायद:छठ पर्व को लेकर शांति समिति की बैठक में व्यवस्था पर चर्चा

मुसाबनी4 घंटे पहले
धालभूमगढ़ थाना में शांति समिति की बैठक में उपस्थित लाेग।

प्रखंड सभागार में गुरुवार को बीडीओ सह सीओ सीमा कुमारी की अध्यक्षता में छठ पर्व को लेकर शांति समिति की बैठक आयोजित हुई। इस बैठक में थाना प्रभारी संजीव कुमार झा और अंश 19 के जिला पार्षद बुद्धेश्वर मुर्मू भी शामिल थे। बैठक में मुसाबनी कंपनी तालाब छठ कमेटी के अध्यक्ष तुषार कांत पातर ने बताया कि छठव्रतियों की सुविधा के लिए छठ घाट की सफाई करा दी गई है। व्रतियों के लिए चेंजिंग रूम भी बना दिया गया है।

कोरोना संक्रमण के प्रसार को रोकने के लिए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य करने को लेकर जानकारी दी जा रही है। इस अवसर पर मेडिकल सुविधा के बारे में पूछा गया तो छठ कमेटी द्वारा बताया गया कि मेडिकल की सुविधा प्रशासन द्वारा उपलब्ध कराई जाए। इस अवसर पर थाना प्रभारी ने सुरक्षा के सभी उपाय करने का आश्वासन दिया।

छठ घाट पर आने वाले लोगों के लिए पार्किंग की सुविधा भी उपलब्ध कराने की बात कही गई। इस अवसर पर छठ कमेटी के गणेश प्रसाद, बिरमान लामा, किशोर सिन्हा, रवींद्र नाथ घोष, गणेश नायर, विष्णु रजक, रानी सबरीन, शांति सरकार, रवि सिंह, सुधारानी बेसरा आदि मुख्य रूप से उपस्थित थे।

धालभूमगढ़ : थाना परिसर में हुई शांति समिति की बैठक

धालभूमगढ़ थाना परिसर में गुरुवार को थाना प्रभारी संतन कुमार तिवारी की अध्यक्षता में शांति समिति की बैठक का आयाेजन किया गया। बैठक में सरकार द्वारा छठ पूजा को लेकर नियमों की जानकारी दी गई। सभी लोगों को मास्क का इस्तेमाल करने, सोशल डिस्टेंस पालन करने, तलाब में जहां-तहां नहीं थूकने की हिदायत दी गई। साथ ही छठ पूजा कमेटी को छठ घाट पर माइक बॉक्स से गाना नहीं बजाने को कहा गया।

इस मौके पर छठ पूजा कमेटी के सदस्यों ने छठ घाट जाने वाले रास्तों पर लाइट का व्यवस्था करवाने एनएच 18 सड़क झोपड़ी होटल से नरसिंहगढ़ तक जाने वाले रास्ते को समतलीकरण करने की मांग की गई। थाना प्रभारी द्वारा त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए जेसीबी लगवा कर सड़क को समतलीकरण करवाया गया।

मौके पर प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी शालिनी खलको, पुलिस निरीक्षक शंभू प्रसाद गुप्ता, थाना प्रभारी संतन कुमार तिवारी, नवयुवक छठ पूजा कमेटी के अध्यक्ष विनय सिंह मुन्ना तिवारी, कार्तिक नाथ, फकीर चंद्र अग्रवाल, डॉ. तपन मंडल आदि थे।

