आग्रह:गिरीशडांगा में 127 परिवाराें के बीच 400 मच्छरदानी का वितरण

मुसाबनी5 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीणों से आग्रह है कि रात को सोते समय आवश्यक रूप से मच्छरदानी का उपयोग करें

मुसाबनी प्रखंड में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से गिरीशडांगा प्राथमिक विद्यालय के प्रांगण में गुरुवार को 127 परिवाराें के बीच 400 मच्छरदानी का वितरण किया गया। इस कार्यक्रम में प्रखंड उप प्रमुख नंदा देवी और पश्चिमी मुसाबनी पंचायत के मुखिया प्रधान सोरेन के हाथों मच्छरदानी का वितरण किया गया।

मुखिया प्रधान सोरेन ने बताया कि गिरीशडांगा को मुसाबनी के स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से मलेरिया जाेन के रूप में चिह्नित किया गया है। इस कारण मलेरिया बीमारी से बचाव के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सभी परिवार के सदस्यों के लिए मच्छरदानी उपलब्ध कराया है। ग्रामीणों से आग्रह है कि रात को सोते समय आवश्यक रूप से मच्छरदानी का उपयोग करें।

