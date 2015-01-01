पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:असमय बारिश से काट कर खेतों में छोड़े गए धान भीगने से किसानों को भारी क्षति, अंकुरित होने की आशंका

घाटशिला/गुड़ाबांदा8 घंटे पहले
बारिश से नष्ट हुई फसल को दिखाते किसान।
  • घाटशिला अनुमंडल के विभिन्न इलाकों में 2 दिन से हो रही बारिश ने किसानों की चिंता बढ़ाई
  • खेतों में धान की फसल भीग जाने से किसानों की परेशानी बढ़ी

घाटशिला अनुमंडल के विभिन्न इलाके में 2 दिनों से हो रही बारिश ने किसानों की चिंता बढ़ा दी है। काट कर खेतों में छोड़े गए धान भीगने के कारण बर्बाद होने की कगार पर पहुंच गए हैं। किसानों को चिंता सता रही है कि असमय बारिश से उनके धान अंकुरित हो सकते हैं। धान काला पड़ सकता है तथा इसका उचित मूल्य नहीं मिल पाएगा। इस संबंध में जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी मिथिलेश कुमार कालिंदी ने बताया कि जल्द धूप नहीं निकली तो धान खराब हो सकते हैं।

गुड़ाबांदा प्रखंड अंतर्गत बालीजुड़ी पंचायत के पांड्रापाथर और नाईकानशोल गांव के किसानों का धान शनिवार सुबह की बारिश में भींग गया। किसानाें काे धान के भीगने से काफी क्षति हुई है। जानकारी हाे कि यहां के करीब 90 प्रतिशत किसान धान की कटाई कर चुके थे। सही समय पर इनको गाड़ी नहीं मिलने से खेतों में ही धान रह गया।

अचानक हुई इस बेमौसम बारिश व कटी फसल के भीगने से किसान काफी चिंतित हैं। किसानों का कहना है कि क्षति का मुआवजा सरकार देती तो बहुत ही अच्छा होता। क्योंकि हर वर्ष इस तरह गुड़ाबांदा क्षेत्र में फसल कटने के समय ही बारिश हो जाती है और हम लोगों को भारी नुकसान सहना पड़ता है।

सरकार से नुकसान का कभी नहीं मिलता मुआवजा : किसान

किसानों ने बताया कि सरकार की ओर से जांच पड़ताल कर नुकसान का जायजा लेकर ले जाया जाता है, पर मुआवजा कभी नहीं मिलता है। किसानों में महिला किसान छिता हेंब्रम, लाखी हेंब्रम काफी चिंतित दिखीं। सकीला हेंब्रम, बसलो, पार्वत हेंब्रम, लेपा मांडी, मासांग हेंब्रम, रेन्टा हेंब्रम, बिराम हेंब्रम, कांदन हेंब्रम के साथ पंचायत के और किसानों को भी भारी नुकसान हुआ है। इसके साथ काशियाबेड़ा, सिंहपुरा, मुचरीशोल, गुड़ाबांदा, कोइमा में भी किसानों की सैकड़ों एकड़ धान की फसल काे नुकसान पहंुचा है।

