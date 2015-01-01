पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देवउठनी एकादशी से विवाह:रवि योग में 25 को मनेगी एकादशी, शाम 6:43 से रात 8 बजे तक मुहूर्त

  • जनेऊ संस्कार व गृह प्रवेश जैसे मांगलिक कार्य हो जाएंगे शुरू

देवउठान एकादशी या देव प्रबोधनी एकादशी 25 नवंबर को मनाई जाएगी। इस दिन रवि योग भी रहेगा। इस कारण देवउठान एकादशी का महत्व बढ़ गया है। देवउठान एकादशी अबूझ मुहूर्त की श्रेणी में आता है। इस दिन से विवाह, जनेऊ संस्कार, नूतन गृह निर्माण और गृह प्रवेश जैसे मांगलिक कार्य शुरू हो जाएंगे। पौराणिक मान्यता के अनुसार आषाढ़ शुक्ल एकादशी से कार्तिक शुक्ल एकादशी के बीच श्रीविष्णु क्षीरसागर में शयन करते हैं और फिर भादों शुक्ल एकादशी को करवट बदलते हैं।

पुण्य की वृद्धि और धर्म-कर्म में प्रवृति कराने वाले श्री हरि विष्णु कार्तिक शुक्ल एकादशी को निद्रा से जागते हैं। इसी कारण से सभी शास्त्रों में इस एकादशी का फल अमोघ पुण्य फलदायी बताया गया है। देवउठनी एकादशी दीवाली के बाद आती है। यह देवउठनी एकादशी को हरिप्रबोधिनी और देवोत्थान एकादशी के नाम से भी जाना जाता है।

इसी दिन तुलसी और शालिगराम का विवाह भी कराया जाता है। तुलसी के वृक्ष और भगवान शालिगराम की शादी सामान्य विवाह की तरह धूमधाम से की जाती है। शास्त्रों में ऐसा वर्णन है कि जिन दंपतियों के यहां कन्या नहीं होती है वे जीवन में एक बार तुलसी का विवाह करके कन्यादान का पुण्य फल प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। ज्योतिषाचार्य डाॅ.रमेश कुमार उपाध्याय शास्त्री के अनुसार देवउठान एकादशी पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त मिथुन लग्न में शाम को 6:43 बजे से रात 8:56 बजे तक रहेगा।

होली तक विवाह के हैं सिर्फ नौ शुभ मुहूर्त

ज्योतिषाचार्य डाॅ. रमेश कुमार उपाध्याय शास्त्री के अनुसार मलमास 15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी तक रहेगा। इसके कारण विवाह जैसे मांगलिक कार्य वर्जित होंगे। 17 जनवरी को देव गुरु बृहस्पति 13 फरवरी तक अस्त हो जाएंगे। इसके उपरांत 14 फरवरी से 18 अप्रैल तक शुक्र तारा अस्त रहेगा। 14 मार्च से 13 अप्रैल तक मीन संक्रांति रहेगी। 22 मार्च से 28 मार्च तक होलिका अष्टक लग जाएंगे।

लिहाजा इन सभी कारणों के चलते आगामी विवाह मुहूर्त 25 अप्रैल से प्रारंभ होंगे। 15 मार्च को फुलैरा दौज मनाई जाएगी जो अबूझ मुहूर्त है,लेकिन इस वर्ष यह मुहूर्त मीन संक्रांति में होने के कारण मांगलिक कार्यों के लिए शुभ नहीं माना जाएगा। देवशयनी एकादशी 20 जुलाई को मनाई जाएगी।

इस तरह करें पूजा

पं. संताेष कुमार त्रिपाठी के अनुसार इस दिन भगवान विष्णु और मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा की जाती है। इस दिन विष्णु जी को जगाने का आह्वान किया जाता है। सुबह उठकर साफ कपड़े पहनें। फिर भगवान विष्णु जी के व्रत का संकल्प लें। इसके उपरांत घर के आंगन में चौक बनाकर विष्णु जी के चरणों का आकार बनाया जाता है, लेकिन अगर आंगन में धूप हो तो चरणों को ढक दें।

तदुपरांत ओखली में गेरू से चित्र बनाएं और फल, मिठाई, बेर, ऋतुफल को डलिया को ढक दें तथा गन्ने का विषम संख्या में मंडप बनाएं। रात के समय घर के बाहर और जहां पूजा की जाती है, वहां दीये जलाएं। रात में परिवार के सभी सदस्य विष्णु जी की पूजा के साथ ही अन्य देवी-देवताओं की पूजा करें।

शादी एवं अन्य मांगलिक कार्य के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त

नवंबर: 25,27, 30
दिसंबर: 1,6,7,9, 10, 11
अप्रैल: 25,26,27, 28, 30
मई : 2,4,7,8, 9, 13, 14,21, 24, 26, 29, 30, 31
जून: 5,6,17, 18, 19,20, 21,22, 24,26, 28,30

जुलाई: 1,2,3, 7,15,18

