धान खरीदी:बिचौलिए से बचें, निर्धारित दर पर लैंपस में धान बेचें किसान : डीएसओ

घाटशिलाएक घंटा पहले
  • लैंपसाें में 15 नवंबर से शुरू हाेगी धान की खरीदारी

2020-21 में धान अधिप्राप्ति का कार्य 15 नवंबर से शुरू किया जागएा। इसके लिए जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी ने धान बिक्री करने हेतु किसानों का निबंधन कराने की जानकारी दी है। साथ ही पूर्व में निबंधन कराने वाले किसानाें काे उनकी विवरणी में आवश्यक संशोधन/सुधार करवाने का भी निर्देश दिया गया है। इस संबंध में जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी चंद्रदेव प्रसाद ने बताया कि निबंधन के समय किसानों से निर्धारित फोटोयुक्त वैध पहचान पत्र, आधार संख्या, मोबाइल नंबर, बैंक खाता विवरणी, कृषि कार्य हेतु प्रयुक्त भूमि का रकबा (खाता संख्या एवं प्लॉट संख्या) जिला द्वारा प्राप्त किया जाएगा।

आवेदन पत्र के जांचोपरांत किसानों का निबंधन कार्य पूर्ण किया जाएगा। आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 15 नवंबर 2020 है। यदि कोई किसान उक्त तिथि तक अपना निबंधन नहीं करा पाते हैं तो उसके बाद भी उक्त प्रक्रिया के तहत अपना निबंधन करा सकते हैं। निबंधित सभी किसानों से आवश्यक कागजात जिला आपूर्ति कार्यालय द्वारा ई-उपार्जन पोर्टल पर अनिवार्य रूप से अपलोड किए जाएंगे। जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी ने किसानाें से अपील की है कि वे निर्धारित क्रय दर पर ही लैंपस में धान की बिक्री करें। किसान किसी बिचौलिए के माध्यम से अपनी उपज का कम रेट पर बिक्री नहीं करें। लैंपस द्वारा क्रय किए गए अनाज का मूल्य आपके बैंक खाते में सीधे हस्तांरित कर दिया जाएगा।

