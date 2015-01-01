पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:घाटशिला मेनरोड की बंद दुकान में लगी आग, धालभूमगढ़ में धान जलकर खाक

घाटशिला5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घाटशिला अनुमंडल में दो अलग-अलग जगहों पर अगलगी, आग किन कारणों से लगी स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका, दमकल ने पाया आग पर काबू

घाटशिला अनुमंडल के दो थाना क्षेत्रों में आग लगने की दो घटनाएं हुईं। इसमें करीब 50 हजार रुपए की संपत्ति का नुकसान होने का अनुमान है। अगलगी की पहली घटना घाटशिला शहरी इलाके में स्थित एक मेन रोड की दुकान में हुई। समय पर दमकल पहुंच जाने के कारण ज्यादा नुकसान नहीं हुआ। वहीं दूसरी ओर धालभूमगढ़ में खलिहान में आग लगने से पुआल सहित धान जलकर खाक हो गया।

केस-1 : आग लगने से दुकान के फर्नीचर जले
घाटशिला मेनरोड स्थित एक बंद दुकान में बुधवार की अहले सुबह आग लगने से दुकान के फर्नीचर जल गए। यह दुकान व्यवसायी सत्यनारायण अग्रवाल की है जो लंबे समय से बंद है। अच्छी बात यह रही कि समय रहते आग पर काबू पा लिया गया, जिससे बड़ी दुर्घटना होने से बच गई। आग किन कारणों से लगी यह फिलहाल स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका है। बैंक ऑफ इंडिया की घाटशिला शाखा के समीप स्थित बंद दुकान में बुधवार की अहले सुबह करीब चार बजे के आस-पास आग की लपटें निकलनी शुरू हुई। देखते ही देखते दुकान धू-धू कर जलने लगी। आग लगने की सूचना मिलते ही भाजपा के मंडल मंत्री मुनमुन पांडेय ने तत्काल घाटशिला थाना को सूचित किया। इससे पूर्व की आग की लपटें अन्य दुकानों को अपनी चपेट में लेती दमकल से आग पर काबू पा लिया गया।

केस -2 : तीन किसानाें का धान व पुआल जलकर खाक

धालभूमगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के मौदाशाेली में बुधवार दोपहर को खलिहान में रखे धान में आग लगने के कारण 3 किसानों का धान जल कर राख हाे गया। इस आगजनी से किसानाें का करीब 50 हजार रुपए का नुकसान हुआ है। ग्रामीणों के प्रयास से आग पर काबू पाया गया। दमकल से भी आग को बुझाया गया। आग कैसे लगी इसका पता नहीं चल पाया है। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार नरेन किस्कू के खलिहान में पहले आग लगने के बाद बाली सोरेन तथा गुजरु सोरेन के पुआल में भी आग पकड़ ली। इसकी सूचना मिलते ही प्रखंड प्रमुख जतिंद्रनाथ सिंह, मुखिया प्रतिनिधि मंगल सिंह, ग्राम प्रधान दीपक अधिकारी, अमित अधिकारी समेत काफी संख्या में ग्रामीण उपस्थित होकर आग को बुझाया। साथ ही तत्काल धालभूमगढ़ थाना को आग लगने की सूचना दी। इसके बाद घाटशिला से एक दमकल पहुंचकर आग को बुझाया। डेढ़ घंटे बाद दमकल गांव में पहुंचा व आग बुझाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें