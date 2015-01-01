पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम का बदला मिजाज:सुबह 9 बजे तक छाया रहा कोहरा, 100 मीटर दूरी पर नहीं दिख रही थीं गाड़ियां, वाहन चालक परेशान

घाटशिला6 घंटे पहले
  • अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री तो न्यूनतम 12 डिग्री सेल्सियस किया गया रिकाॅर्ड, मौसम विभाग के अनुसार इस हफ्ते बादल छाए रहने की आशंका

ठंड के इस सीजन में पहली बार कुहासे से पूरा इलाका ढक गया। स्थिति यह थी कि 100 मीटर की दूरी पर गाड़ियां भी नजर नहीं अा रही थीं। इससे चालकों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। सुबह से दिन के 9 बजे तक एेसे ही हालात का सामना वाहन चालकों को करना पड़ा। शुक्रवार की सुबह मौसम का मिजाज एकदम से बदल गया था। लोग सुबह उठे तो उन्हें शहर कुहासे के आगोश में डूबा दिखा। सुबह 7 बजे तक अत्यधिक घना कुहासा छाया हुआ था। लोगों को आसपास कुछ भी दिखाई नहीं दे रहा था। क्षेत्र में कोहरे की सफेद धुंध दिनभर छाई रही। इस दौरान करीब 100 मीटर की दूरी से आ रहे वाहन या व्यक्ति नहीं दिखाई दे रहे थे।

एक बार फिर दिन और रात में ठंडक बढ़ गई है। शुक्रवार की सुबह घने कुहासे के बीच शीतलहर चल रही थी। तकरीबन 9 बजे तक यही आलम रहा। हालांकि बाद में धूप निकलने पर कुहासा छंट गया। सर्दी से बेहाल लोग राहत पाने की जुगत में दिखे। जिसे जो मिला वही जलाकर गलन भरी सर्दी से राहत पाने की कोशिश की। सुबह में वाहन चालक गाड़ी की हेडलाइट जलाकर सड़काें पर धीरे-धीरे सफर तय कर रहे थे। वहीं, दिनभर सर्द हवाएं चलती रहीं। इससे मौसम में ठंडक बनी रही। शुक्रवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकाॅर्ड किया गया, जबकि अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। मौसम विशेषज्ञ ने बताया कि पूरे हफ्ते घने कुहांसे की आशंका जाहिर की गई है। बादल रहने की भी आशंका है हालांकि बूंदाबांदी नहीं होगी। हवा की रफ्तार और तेज होने पर ही कुहांसे से निजात मिलेगी।

बनकाटी के 15 बुजुर्गोंं के बीच कंबल का वितरण

शुक्रवार काे भाजपा नेता दीपू शर्मा और जगन्नाथ कालिंदी ने बनकाटी गांव के 15 वृद्धाें के बीच कंबल का वितरण किया गया। दीपू शर्मा ने बताया कि जरुररमंद गरीबाें काे ठंड में राहत पहुंचाने के उद्देश्य से कंबल उपलब्ध कराया गया है। राज्य सरकार द्वारा अब तक गरीब लाेगाें के बीच कंबल का वितरण नहीं किए जाने से क्षेत्र के लाेग ठंड में ठिठुरने काे मजबूर हैं।

