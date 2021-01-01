पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:अलग-अलग दो सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में चार लोग जख्मी, 3 एमजीएम रेफर

धालभूमगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • एक को प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद छोड़ दिया

सोमवार को अलग-अलग दो सड़क दुर्घटना में चार लोग घायल हाे गए। सभी को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र धालभूमगढ़ में प्राथमिक इलाज किया। वहीं 3 लोगों को गंभीर स्थिति को देख एमजीएम रेफर किया। वहीं एक को प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद छोड़ दिया। पहली घटना में तिलाबनी के रमेश मुर्मू (23) व सागेन मुर्मू (15) बाइक दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए। रमेश के सिर व पैर में चोट लगी है। वहीं सागर के बाएं पैर की जांघ व शरीर के अन्य भागों में चोट आई है। घायलों को डॉ. प्रशांत प्रिय ने प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद रेफर किया।

इधर, शाम में नरसिंहगढ़ मोड़ पर दो बाइकों की टक्कर हुई। धालभूमगढ़ से काम कर नरसिंहगढ़ घर जा रही सबरी नमाता (60) व रवि महापात्र (25) अनियंत्रित होकर गिर गए, जिसमें सबरी नामाता के दोनों हाथ में गंभीर चाेट आई है। लोगों ने भाग रहे बाइक सवार को पकड़ने के लिए दौड़ाया। घटना स्थल पर पुलिस पहुंची। पुलिस दोनों घायलों को धालभूमगढ़ सीएचसी पहुंचाया। प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ अखाैरी ज्ञानेंद्र प्रसाद ने प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद सबरी एमजीएम रेफर कर दिया।

