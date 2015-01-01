पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्णय:एचसीएल की उधार सीमा 1350 करोड़ से बढ़ाकर 2500 करोड़ रु. की गई, बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर्स की मीटिंग में मुहर

घाटशिलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लंबित योजनाओं को पूरा करने में मिलेगा सहयोग, बोर्ड की मंजूरी के बाद एचसीएल ले सकेगी लोन

सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की कंपनी हिन्दुस्तान कॉपर लिमिटेड (एचसीएल) प्रबंधन ने वित्तीय स्थिति को मजबूती प्रदान करने के उद्देश्य से एक बार फिर महत्वपूर्ण कदम उठाया है। एचसीएल ने उधार सीमा में करीब 1150 करोड़ रुपए तक की बढ़ोतरी की है। कंपनी सूत्रों के मुताबिक पिछले दिनों हुई एचसीएल बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर्स की मीटिंग में उधार सीमा बढ़ाने का निर्णय लिया गया था। जानकारी के मुताबिक एचसीएल ने उधार सीमा 1350 करोड़ रुपए से बढ़ाकर 2500 करोड़ रुपए कर दिया है। ऐसा कर एचसीएल लंबित परियोजनाओं को समय से पूरा करना चाहती है।

मालूम हो कि हाल ही में एचसीएल ने बैंक एवं अन्य माध्यमों से कंपनी की उधार सीमा 850 करोड़ रुपए से बढ़ाकर 1350 करोड़ रुपए की थी। बोर्ड की मंजूरी के बाद एचसीएल बैंक एवं अन्य माध्यमों से लोन ले सकेगी। एचसीएल ने यह कदम अपनी महत्वाकांक्षी परियोजनाओं को समय से पूरा कराने के लिए उठाया है। मालूम हो कि कोविड-19 के कारण लंबे समय तक लॉकडाउन से कंपनी का कारोबार काफी प्रभावित हुआ है। बीते वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 में एचसीएल को रिकॉर्ड नुकसान भी उठाना पड़ा था। इससे कंपनी में नकदी का आभाव हो गया था जिससे कर्मचारियों के बीच वेतन भुगतान में भी समस्या उत्पन्न हुई थी। प्रबंधन के इस कदम से आने वाले दिनों में आईसीसी की खदानों को भी फायदा मिलेगा।

