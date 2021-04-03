पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुनाफा:आईसीसी की बदहाली, फिर भी एचसीएल को तीसरी तिमाही में 108 करोड़ का लाभ

मुसाबनी34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पिछले वित्तीय वर्ष की तिमाही में 95.61 करोड़ का हुआ नुकसान

हिंदुस्तान कॉपर लिमिटेड की आईसीसी यूनिट भले ही बदहाली से गुजर रही हो, लेकिन इसकी दूसरी यूनिट से हुए उत्पादन के कारण इस वित्तीय वर्ष 20-21 में कंपनी ने दिसंबर में खत्म होने वाले तिमाही में 108.19 करोड़ का मुनाफा कमाया है। जबकि पिछले वित्तीय वर्ष के दिसंबर में खत्म होने वाली इसी तिमाही में कंपनी को 95.61 करोड़ का नुकसान हुआ था।

इस वित्तीय वर्ष दिसंबर में खत्म होने वाले तिमाही में कंपनी ने 477 प्रतिशत की उछाल बिक्री दर्ज की। कुल बिक्री 538.42 करोड़ है। वहीं कंपनी के मुनाफे को अगर टैक्स के साथ जोड़ें तो मुनाफे का आंकड़ा 129.08 करोड़ है। जबकि पिछली बार टैक्स के साथ जोड़कर घाटा 121.2 करोड़ था। दिसंबर में खत्म हुई तिमाही में कंपनी ने 32.93 करोड़ का टैक्स दिया है।

एक साल में उच्चतम स्तर पर पहुंचा शेयर का भाव :तीसरी तिमाही में अच्छा मुनाफा कमाने के बाद एचसीएल के शेयर भाव में गुरुवार को 10 प्रतिशत का अपर सर्किट लग गया। गुरुवार को इसका शेयर भाव 69.15 पर बंद हुआ। एचसीएल के शेयर का यह भाव अपने एक साल के उच्चतम स्तर को भी गुरुवार को तोड़ दिया। एक साल में कंपनी के शेयर भाव में 279 प्रतिशत उछाल भी दर्ज किया गया। मालूम हो कि पिछले वर्ष फरवरी में कंपनी का शेयर भाव सबसे न्यूनतम स्तर 20 रुपए के आसपास आ गया था।

