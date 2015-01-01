पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विद्यार्थियों से जुड़ी दो खबरें:झारखंड के छात्रों काे टेक्निकल ट्रेड में एयरमैन की भर्ती के लिए इंडियन एयरफोर्स ने निकाली बहाली

घाटशिला5 घंटे पहले
इंडियन एयरफोर्स से जुड़ने के इच्छुक झारखंड के अभ्यर्थियों के लिए इंडियन एयरफोर्स में सुनहरा मौका है। भारतीय वायुसेना ने झारखंड के अभ्यर्थियों के लिए एयरफोर्स स्टेशन बिहटा, पटना केन्द्र पर 10 से 19 दिसंबर 2020 के बीच भर्ती रैली आयोजित की है। इस भर्ती रैली में झारखंड के योग्य कोई भी अभ्यर्थी आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इसके जरिए झारखंड के युवाओं काे ग्रुप एक्स टेक्निकल ट्रेड में एयरमैन की भर्ती की जाएगी।

कौन कर सकते हैं आवेदन
आवेदक जिनका जन्म 17 जनवरी 2000 से 30 दिसंबर 2003 के बीच हुआ हो, वे आवेदन करने के योग्य हैं। गणित, भौतिकी और अंग्रेजी के साथ इंटरमीडिएट में कम से कम 50 प्रतिशत अंक लाने वाले छात्र इसमें आवेदन कर सकते हैं। अथवा किसी सरकारी मान्यता प्राप्त संस्थान से इंजीनियरिंग विषय में 3 वर्षीय डिप्लोमा कोर्स 50% अंकों के साथ पूरा किया हाे। आवेदक 27 व 28 नवंबर 2020 तक http://www.airmenselection.cdac.in पर आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इस संबंध में अभ्यर्थी भर्ती प्रक्रिया से संबंधित जानकारी के लिए casbiaf@cdac.in पर मेल भी कर सकते हैं।

केजीबीवी और आवासीय विद्यालय में नामांकन के लिए 1919 आवेदन आए

जमशेदपुर | जिले के नौ कस्तूरबा गांधी आवासीय विद्यालय (केजीबीवी) व दो झारखंड आवासीय विद्यालय में नामांकन के लिए 1919 विद्यार्थियों ने आवेदन दिया है, जिसमें से 775 काे इन 11 स्कूलों ने दाखिला मिलेगा। इसकी जानकारी डीसी सूरज कुमार काे एडमिशन के संबंध में उपायुक्त कार्यालय सभागार में आयोजित बैठक में डीएसई विनीत कुमार ने दी।

