दादागीरी:आईआरबी जवानों ने दिखाई दादागीरी, एचसीएल के बंगला पर जबरन कब्जा करने की कोशिश, अधिकारी की पत्नी से किया अभद्र व्यवहार

मुसाबनी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • श्रीराम ईपीसी के एचआर हेड की पत्नी के साथ आईआरबी की महिला जवानों ने की धक्का-मुक्की, पुलिस पहुंची, कब्जा मुक्त कराया

आईआरबी 2 के दर्जनों जवानों ने शनिवार शाम लगभग साढ़े पांच बजे एचसीएल को आवंटित जीएम बंगला पर कब्जा करने का असफल प्रयास किया। घटना की सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने उसे कब्जा मुक्त कराया। इस दौरान जवानों ने श्रीराम ईपीसी के एचआर हेड की पत्नी के साथ अभद्र व्यवहार भी किया। इतना ही नहीं आईआरबी की महिला सिपाहियों ने धक्का-मुक्की भी की। आधे घंटे तक ड्रामा चलता रहा। स्थानीय पुलिस के पहुंचने पर आईआरबी जवानों को वहां से बैरक में भेजा गया। शाम साढ़े पांच बजे आईआरबी 2 के लगभग दो दर्जन जवान झारखंड सरकार द्वारा एचसीएल को आवंटित बंगला नंबर 1 पर आ धमके। गेट पर तैनात गार्ड विश्वनाथ मार्डी को गेट खोलने को कहा। उसके द्वारा गेट नहीं खोलने पर जवान दीवार फांद कर अंदर घुसे और रॉड से गेट का ताला तोड़ दिया। फिर बंगले में तैनात गार्ड को बाहर निकाल दिया। गार्ड ने तुरंत इसकी सूचना अपने वरीय पदाधिकारी को दी।

इसकी जानकारी जब बंग्ला में रहने वाले एचसीएल की ठेका कंपनी श्रीराम ईपीसी के एचआर हेड की पत्नी गार्गी शुक्ला को मिली तो वह भी बाहर निकली। जवानों ने उन्हें बंगला छोड़ चले जाने को कहा। गार्गी शुक्ला ने बताया- उनके विरोध करने पर जवानों ने अपशब्दों का प्रयोग किया। आईआरबी की महिला सिपाहियों ने धक्का-मुक्की भी की। उनकी स्कूटी गिरा दी। उनके साथ 4 साल का बच्चा भी था। घटना के वक्त पति घर पर नहीं थे। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और बंगले को कब्जा मुक्त कराया। सुरक्षा गार्ड और ठेका कंपनी के जीएम की पत्नी ने पुलिस को बताया कि जवान कह रहे थे कि डीएसपी ने बंगला खाली करने का आदेश दिया है। गौरतलब हो कि जीएम बंगला के बगल में डीएसपी का बंगला और आगे 30 फीट की दूरी पर थाना है।

