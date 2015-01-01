पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बैठक:चाेईरा गांव की जागृति महिला मंडल ने अध्यक्ष पर दुकान संचालन में मनमानी का लगाया आरोप

धालभूमगढ़31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इस बारे में महिलाओं की बैठक बुलाकर समस्या के समाधान की बात कही

चाेईरा गांव की जागृति महिला मंडल द्वारा संचालित जनवितरण प्रणाली दुकान की सदस्यों ने अध्यक्ष पर दुकान संचालन में मनमानी करने तथा अनियमितता बरते जाने का आरोप लगाया है। इस विषय को लेकर समिति की अन्य महिलाओं ने भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष विमल कालिंदी तथा विमल मुंडा के नेतृत्व में जेएसएलपीएस कार्यालय पहुंची। सभी सदस्यों ने उप प्रमुख सपन महतो से मिल पूरे मामले की जानकारी दी। उप प्रमुख ने जेएसएलपीएस के बीपीएम सत्येंद्र कुमार तथा संकुल समन्वयक कुंदन दास को बुलाकर पूरे मामले की जानकारी ली।

इस बारे में महिलाओं की बैठक बुलाकर समस्या के समाधान की बात कही। इस विषय को लेकर जागृति महिला मंडल की सचिव ललिता कर्मकार, कोषाध्यक्ष विमला हेंब्रम, सदस्य मालती कर्मकार, गीता कर्मकार, विष्णु प्रिया रूहीदास, सुशीला कर्मकार तथा पारुल कर्मकार ने बताया कि वर्ष 2006 में इस समिति का गठन हुआ था। 2009 में उन्हें जनवितरण प्रणाली की दुकान मिली थी। बीते 8-10 सालों से अध्यक्ष सुजाता प्रधान द्वारा मनमाने ढंग से खाद्यान्न का उठाव तथा वितरण किया जा रहा है। दुकान के लेखा-जोखा की भी उन्हें कोई जानकारी नहीं है। इसलिए अध्यक्ष को हटाकर नया अध्यक्ष बनाना चाहते हैं। इसको लेकर उन्होंने प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी सह प्रभारी आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी को 9 अक्टूबर को ही एक ज्ञापन देकर अध्यक्ष को हटाने की मांग की थी, पर आज तक उनकी शिकायत पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। इस बारे में जागृति महिला मंडल की अध्यक्ष सुजाता प्रधान से पूछने पर उन्होंने कहा कि उन पर लगे सभी आरोप गलत हैं। वर्ष 2016 से महिला मंडल की अन्य सदस्यों ने दुकान के कामों में सहयोग करना बंद कर दिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें