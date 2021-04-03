पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:विधायक ने 76 लोगों के बीच भूमि पट्टा का किया वितरण

चाकुलियाएक घंटा पहले
गुरुवार काे विधायक समीर माेहंती ने रेल भूमि से अतिक्रमण हटाने के बाद बीड़ी पट्टी के लगभग 100 बेघर हुए परिवार के 76 परिवारों के बीच भूमि पट्टा का वितरण किया। जानकारी हाे कि बीड़ी पट्टी के रहने वाले सभी 100 परिवार के लोग बेहद गरीब तबके से आते हैं।

जो दैनिक मजदूरी कर अपना घर चलाते थे । उनके पास ना अपना जमीन और ना ही अपना घर था । रेल भूमि से अतिक्रमण हटाए जाने के बाद बीड़ी पट्टी के लोग विधायक समीर मोहांती के शरण में पहुंचे । विधायक समीर मोहांती ने सुवर्णरेखा प्रोजेक्ट परिसर में खाली पड़े जमीन में इन्हें बसाने का निर्णय लिया । 76 परिवारों को विधायक समीर मोहांती की उपस्थिति में 20 फीट लंबा तथा 20 फीट चौड़ा जमीन उपलब्ध कराई गई। एक कतार में एक ही आकार के घर बनाए जाएंगे। इसके लिए विधायक ने डाकबंगला परिसर में लॉटरी के माध्यम से घरों के क्रम का चयन किया।

