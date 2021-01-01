पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोजगार की मांग:सांसद ने एचसीएल की मउभंडार के आईसीसी में प्रोडक्शन शुरू कराने की मांग की, कंपनी के डायरेक्टर से मिल बनाया दबाव

घाटशिला4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • करीब 350 ठेका मजदूरों को महीने में मात्र 9 से 12 दिन ही मिल रहा रोजगार, आर्थिक तंगी झेल रहे कामगार
  • सांसद बोले- उत्पादन बंद होने से 500 से ज्यादा ठेका मजदूर सालभर से बेरोजगारी की झेल रहे हैं मार

सांसद विद्युतवरण महतो ने एचसीएल की मऊभंडार स्थित प्लांट इंडियन कॉपर कॉम्प्लेक्स (आईसीसी) में प्रोडक्शन शुरू कराने के लिए प्रबंधन पर दबाव बनाना शुरू कर दिया है। सांसद ने सोमवार को एचसीएल मुख्यालय कोलकाता में कंपनी के डायरेक्टर (फाइनांस) एसके बंदोपाध्याय जो कि डायरेक्टर (एचआर, माइंस एवं ऑपरेशन) के भी प्रभार में हैं। उनसे मुलाकात कर मऊभंडार प्लांट समेत कई मुद्दों पर चर्चा की। बैठक में भाजपा के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष दिनेश साव, सांसद प्रतिनिधि संजीव कुमार भी उपस्थित थे। सांसद ने दो टूक शब्दों में प्रबंधन से मऊभंडार प्लांट में उत्पादन शुरू कराने की मांग की। उन्होंने कहा कि बीते एकसाल से प्लांट में उत्पादन कार्य बंद है, जिससे आईसीसी के स्थायी एवं अस्थाई कामगारों के बीच निराशा का माहौल है। उत्पादन बंद होने से 500 से ज्यादा ठेका मजदूर सालभर से बेरोजगारी की मार झेल रहे हैं।

करीब 350 ठेका मजदूरों को महीने में मात्र 9 से 12 दिन ही रोजगार मिल रहा है। आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहे ठेका मजदूरों के समक्ष परिवार का भरण-पोषण तक करना मुश्किल हो रहा है। बच्चों की पढ़ाई से लेकर बेटियों की शादी तक नहीं हो पा रही है। एचसीएल जिसे भारत की एक मात्र एकीकृत तांबा उत्पादक कंपनी होने का गौरव प्राप्त है, वह अपनी पहचान के अनुरूप कार्य नहीं कर रही है। मऊभंडार प्लांट में उत्पादन एचसीएल की मलाजखंड यूनिट से आने वाले ताम्र सांद्र अयस्क से होता था। जिसे कंपनी सीधे बाजार में बेच रही है। प्रबंधन का यह कदम प्रधानमंत्री के आत्मनिर्भर भारत एवं मेक इन इंडिया के संकल्प के विरुद्ध है। सांसद ने कहा कि मऊभंडार एवं आस-पास के क्षेत्र में रोजगार का एक मात्र साधन आईसीसी प्लांट ही है। एचसीएल को चाहिए कि जल्द से जल्द प्लांट में उत्पादन कार्य शुरू करे।

जिससे ठेका मजदूरों को सही से रोजगार मिल सके। सांसद ने डायरेक्टर (फाइनांस) से राखाकॉपर माइंस को भी जल्द शुरू करने की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा कि राखाकॉपर से ही चापड़ी माइंस का भविष्य जुड़ा हुआ है। प्रबंधन को उपरोक्त ताम्र खदानों को शुरू कराने के कार्य में तेजी लाना चाहिए। मऊभंडार प्लांट एवं ताम्र खदानों में उत्पादन शुरू कर प्रबंधन प्रधानमंत्री के आत्मनिर्भर भारत के संकल्प को साकार करने में अपनी सक्रिय भागीदारी निभा सकेगा। सांसद की मांग पर डायरेक्टर एसके बंदोपाध्याय ने जल्द ही सकारात्मक कदम उठाने का भरोसा दिया है। इस मौके पर एचसीएल के जीएम (ऑपरेशन) एसएस शेट्टी, आर अधिकारी समेत कई अन्य भी उपस्थित थे।

संसद सत्र में उठाएंगे आईसीसी का मुद्दा, जरूरत हुई तो प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी से भी करेंगे वार्ता- सांसद

सांसद ने मऊभंडार स्थित आईसीसी प्लांट व कॉपर खदानों को संसद सत्र में उठाने की बात कही है। केंद्रीय खान मंत्री प्रह्लाद जोशी से भी मिल चर्चा करने की बात कही। कहा - जरूरी हुआ तो मैं पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी से भी मिल बात रखेंगे। मऊभंडार प्लांट में सालभर से उत्पादन कार्य बंद है, जिसे जल्द शुरू कराने की जरूरत है। आईसीसी प्लांट ब्रिटिशकाल में स्थापित हुआ था। एचसीएल की सबसे पुरानी इकाई है। इसे बचाए रखने की जिम्मेदारी हम सभी की है। उनके प्रयास से ही तत्कालीन भाजपा सरकार में एचसीएल एवं यूसील के बीच राखाकॉपर को लेकर जारी ओवरलैपिंग का विवाद समाप्त हुआ था। उनके प्रयास से ही रोआम गांव में नई कंस्ट्रेटर प्लांट स्थापित कराने के लिए सरकार ने एचसीएल को 90 एकड़ जमीन मुहैया कराई थी। राखाकॉपर एवं चापड़ी माइंस को शुरू करने तथा रोआम में नई कंस्ट्रेटर प्लांट की स्थापना के लिए भूमिपूजन हुए दो वर्ष बीतने को है। इसके बावजूद एचसीएल टेंडर फाइनल नहीं कर सकी है। सुरदा माइंस को उनके प्रयास के बाद एन्वायरमेंट क्लियरेंस हासिल हुआ है। एचसीएल को चाहिए कि ताम्र खदानों को जल्द शुरू करे तथा मऊभंडार प्लांट में भी उत्पादन कार्य शुरू कराए।

