चेतावनी:गुड़ाबांदा के बीईईओ व मुसाबनी के बीडब्लूओ के वेतन निकासी पर रोक

घाटशिला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • योजनाओं को लागू करने में उदासीनता पर चेतावनी

आदिवासियों के कल्याण के लिए चलाई जा रही योजनाओं को लागू करने में उदासीनता बरतने वाले स अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों के वेतन निकासी पर रोक लगा दी जाएगी। यह चेतावनी डीसी सूरज कुमार ने प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को दी है। डीसी सोमवार को उपायुक्त कार्यालय में जिला कल्याण विभाग व समेकित जनजाति विकास अभिकरण (आईटीडीए) से संबंधित योजनाओं की समीक्षा के दौरान दी।

समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान वरीय अधिकारी उपायुक्त कार्यालय सभागार में उपस्थित थे जबकि प्रखंड शिक्षा प्रसार पदाधिकारी (बीईईओ) और प्रखंड कल्याण पदाधिकारी ( बीडब्लूओ) प्रखंड से वीडियो कांफ्रेसिंग के मार्फत जुड़े हुए थे। डीसी ने कहा कि पूर्वी सिंहभूम जनजातीय इलाका है। यहां के जनजाति समुदाय के उत्थान के लिए नोडल एजेंसी के तौर पर कल्याण विभाग की भूमिका महत्वपूर्ण है। इसलिए इसका क्रियान्वयन प्राथमिकता के आधार पर किया जाना है।

छात्रवृति वितरण में उदासीनता बरतने पर बीईईओ पर कार्रवाई
मैट्रिक से पहले के क्लास में पढ़ने वाले छात्रों की छात्रवृति वितरण में उदासीनता बरतने वाले पोटका व गुड़ाबांदा के बीईईओ के वेतन निकासी पर रोक लगा दी गई। साथ ही कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी करने का भी आदेश दिया गया। समीक्षा के क्रम में पाया गया कि साइकिल वितरण योजना के तहत 2019-20 में चयनित 11726 छात्रों को राशि उपलब्ध करा दी गई है। मुसाबनी के बीडब्लूओ बैठक से गैरहाजिर थे। उनके वेतन निकासी पर भी रोक लगा दी गई है।

