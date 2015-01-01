पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:गोदाम से अलग-अलग ब्रांड के खुले तेल के टीन, स्टीकर व सील करने के ढक्कन बरामद

धालभूमगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • छापेमारी में गोडाउन को प्रशासन की ओर से सैंपल लेने के बाद सील कर दिया गया

मंगलवार काे दैनिक भास्कर में छपी खबर सरसाें तेल की कीमत 1 महीने में 25 रुपए बढ़ी, मुनााफे के लिए मिलावटी तेल की बिक्री तेज खबर काे संज्ञान में लेते हुए एसडीओ सत्यवीर रजक के नेतृत्व में अधिकारियाें के दल ने धालभूमगढ़ स्थित नारायण तेल भंडार में छापेमारी की। छापेमारी अभियान में फूड सेफ्टी ऑफिसर, बीडीओ व थाना प्रभारी भी शामिल थे। छापेमारी में गोडाउन को प्रशासन की ओर से सैंपल लेने के बाद सील कर दिया गया। नारायण तेल भंडार के तीन गोडाउन काे सील किया गया है। छापेमारी दाेपहर 3:00 बजे शुरू हुई जाे रात 8:00 बजे तक जारी रही। छापेमारी के लिए 3:00 बजे फूड सेफ्टी ऑफिसर दीपश्री, मजिस्ट्रेट के रूप में जयप्रकाश करमाली तथा प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी शालिनी खलको नारायण भंडार पहुंची। इस दौरान पदाधिकारियों ने तेल भंडार की जांच करने के लिए घर के अंदर घुसना चाहा तो नारायण भंडार के मालिक ने घर के अंदर पदाधिकारियों को घुसने से मना कर दिया। इसकी सूचना एसडीअाे सत्यवीर रजक तथा धालभूमगढ़ थाना काे दी गई। सूचना पाकर एसडीअाे सत्यवीर रजाक तथा धालभूमगढ़ थाना प्रभारी संतान कुमार तिवारी दल बल के साथ नारायण भंडार पहुंचे।

इसके बाद अधिकारियाें काे जांच के लिए घर के अंदर जाने दिया गया। जांच के दौरान तुलसी ब्रांड के 87 टीन, चिनार ब्रांड के 178, मिक्सिंग बिना सील के विभिन्न ब्रांड के तेल टीना में भरा हुआ तेल 227 टीना, बेस्ट चॉइस ब्रांड के 448, वनस्पति डालडा 19 जार, खाली सरसों टीना 661 पशुपति ब्रांड के 47 टीन, वहीं सरसों तेल टीन के ऊपर लगने वाला नया कैप 4 बोरा, विभिन्न ब्रांड के नेम प्लेट का स्टीकर 3 बोरा पाया गया। इस दौरान विभिन्न ब्रांड के तेल का सैंपल लेकर सील कर जांच हेतु रांची भेजा गया।

