पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मिलावटी सरसों तेल से सावधान:दुकानदार कैंसल करा रहे ऑर्डर, औने-पौने दाम पर नकली तेल का स्टाॅक खाली कर रहे थोक विक्रेता

घाटशिला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धालभूमगढ़ के तेल भंडार का गोदाम सील होने पर अवैध कारोबारियों में हड़कंप

धालभूमगढ़ स्थित नारायण तेल भंडार में मंगलवार को हुई छापामारी तथा गोदाम सील होने के बाद सरसों तेल के अवैध कारोबारियों में हड़कंप मच गया है। त्योहारी सीजन को लेकर पहले से दिए गए ऑर्डर धड़ाधड़ कैंसिल करा रहे हैं। थोक विक्रेता पहले से स्टाॅक नकली तेल को औने-पौने दाम में बेच रहे हैं। दूसरी ओर सफेदपोश नेताओं के फोन अधिकारियों के पास आ रहे हैं ताकि आगे की कार्रवाई रोकी जा सके। आश्चर्य की बात यह है कि उक्त व्यवसायी दु:साहस का परिचय देते हुए अधिकारियों को आधे घंटे तक गेट पर ही रोक रखा था।

पुलिस फोर्स बुलाने तथा एसडीओ सत्यवीर रजक के आने केे बाद ही गोदाम में घुसने दिया गया। अंदर जब अधिकारी गए तो दंग रह गए। गोदाम में अवैध तेल का निर्माण कार्य जारी था। तेल के विभिन्न ब्रांड की कंपनियों के नकली स्टीकर, ढक्कन, खाली टीन अादि मिले। दूसरी ओर आम लोगों का कहना है कि जब इतने बड़ेे पैमाने पर नकली तेल निर्माण के सबूत मिले हैं तो गोदाम सील करने के अलावा किसी तरह की एफआईआर क्यों नहीं की गई। फूड सेफ्टी अफसर दीपश्री ने बताया कि नकली तेल का सैंपल जांच के लिए जब्त किया गया है।

उसे रांची भेजा जाएगा। वहां से रिपोर्ट आने के बाद अगली कार्रवाई होगी। मालूम हो कि पूर्व एसडीओ अमर कुमार ने एक ट्रक नकली तेल जब्त किया था। कुछ दिनों तक धालभूमगढ़ थाना में तेल गाड़ी पड़ी रही। उसके बाद अपनी पहुंच का लाभ उठातेे हुए व्यापारी ने तेल गाड़ी को मुक्त करा लिया। ज्ञात हो कि तेल के मुनाफे के लिए मिलावटी तेल की बिक्री तेज शीर्षक से प्रकाशित खबर पर एसडीओ सत्यवीर रजक ने संज्ञान लेतेे हुए मंगलवार की दोपहर 2 बजे के बाद मातहत अधिकारियों के साथ धालभूमगढ़ के व्यवसायी के गोदाम में छापेमारी की थी। उसके बाद गोदाम को सील कर दिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें