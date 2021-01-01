पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नाराजगी:सुरदा माइंस के मजदूरों में बकाया भुगतान नहीं होने से नाराजगी, निकाली पदयात्रा

मुसाबनी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उपश्रमायुक्त के समक्ष त्रिपक्षीय वार्ता में यूनियन व एचसीएल पदाधिकारियों के बीच नोटिस पे के तहत भुगतान करने की बनी थी सहमति

उप श्रमायुक्त के निर्देश पर सुरदा माइंस के मजदूरों को नोटिस पे के तहत अब तक भुगतान नहीं करने से गुस्साए मजदूरों ने मंगलवार को एचसीएल प्रबंधन के खिलाफ वादा खिलाफी पदयात्रा निकाली। यह पदयात्रा झारखंड कॉपर माइंस मजदूर यूनियन के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष शमशेर खान के नेतृत्व में लगभग 1 किलोमीटर सुरदा राजीव चौक से सुरदा क्रासिंग तक निकाली गई। पदयात्रा में सोहदा एवं सुरदा गांव के ग्राम प्रधानों ने भी अपना समर्थन दिया और रैली में शामिल हुए। झारखंड कॉपर माइंस मजदूर यूनियन के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष शमशेर खान ने बताया कि विगत वर्ष 18 नवंबर को धनबाद में उप श्रमायुक्त के समक्ष त्रिपक्षीय वार्ता हुई थी।

इस वार्ता में माइंस की सभी यूनियन एवं एचसीएल के पदाधिकारी डीके श्रीवास्तव संजय शिवदर्शी भी शामिल थे। वार्ता में सहमति बनी थी कि कंपनी की खराब माली हालत देखते हुए सुरदा माइंस में कार्यरत लगभग 15 सौ मजदूरों को नोटिस पे के तहत प्रत्येक मजदूरों को 16000 रुपए प्रबंधन देगा। वार्ता में एचसीएल के अधिकारियों ने सहमति जताते हुए कहा था कि इसकी स्वीकृति हेतु वे मुख्यालय भेजेंगे। दो महीने का वक्त एचसीएल प्रबंधन के अधिकारियों ने उप श्रमायुक्त के समक्ष लिया था। अब तक भुगतान नहीं होने के कारण मजदूरों ने जनाक्रोश पदयात्रा निकाली। शमशेर खान ने बताया कि पदयात्रा के माध्यम से माइंस के लिए जल्द से जल्द देने की भी मांग की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser