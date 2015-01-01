पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूर्योपासना:‘छठ घाट पर उग हो सूरजदेव’ गीत की गूंज उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर व्रतियों ने तोड़ा व्रत

घाटशिला8 घंटे पहले
महिलाओं ने एक-दूसरे को किया सिंदूरदान
  • घाटशिला अनुमंडल में हर्षोल्लास के साथ मना लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ

लोकआस्था का महापर्व छठ शनिवार की अहले सुबह उदीयमान भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य अर्पण के साथ संपन्न हो गया। चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ को लेकर घाटशिला अनुमंडल में गजब का उत्साह देखने को मिला। कोरोना महामारी के बीच राज्य सरकार की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए छठव्रतियों ने नदी-तालाब समेत अन्य घाटों पर भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पण किया।

शुक्रवार की शाम छठव्रतियों ने अस्ताचलगामी भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पण किया तो शनिवार की अहले सुबह उगते सूर्य का ध्यान कर अर्घ्य दिया। इसके बाद प्रसाद ग्रहण कर छठव्रतियों ने अपना निर्जला उपवास तोड़ा। छठ के दूसरे दिन खरना के बाद से ही छठव्रती 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास करते हैं, जो उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पण कर तोड़ा जाता है।

घाटशिला अनुमंडल में कमोवेश सभी घाटों पर हजारों की संख्या में छठव्रतियों की भीड़ देखने को मिली। घाटशिला, मऊभंडार, चाकुलिया, बहरागोड़ा, बड़सोल, मुसाबनी, जादूगोड़ा, राखाकॉपर, गालूडीह छठ घाटों पर श्रद्धालुओं ने वैदिक मंत्रोच्चार के बीच भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया।

मऊभंडार सुवर्णरेखा छठ घाट के दोनों छोर पर हजारों व्रतियों ने दिया अर्घ्य

सूर्योपासना का महापर्व छठ ताम्रनगरी में हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाई गई। शुक्रवार को छठव्रतियों ने अस्त होते सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पण किया। वहीं दूसरा अर्घ्य शनिवार की अहले सुबह उदीयमान भगवान भास्कर को अर्पित किया। हर साल की तरह इस बार भी सुवर्णरेखा नदी के दोनों छोर (मऊभंडार एवं बेनासोल) घाट पर हजारों छठव्रतियों की भीड़ रही। छठव्रती माथे पर दउरा एवं सूप लिए घाट पहुंचे थे।

कई महिलाएं छठ की पारंपरिक लोकगीत गाते हुए घाट पहुंची। वहीं कई व्रती दंडवत करते हुए घाट पहुंचे। छठव्रतियों ने सुवर्णरेखा में स्नान-ध्यान कर विधि-विधान से छठ मइया एवं भगवान सूर्य की पूजा-अर्चना की। मऊभंडार में छठ पूजा समिति की ओर से उचित व्यवस्था की गई थी।

मऊभंडार-बेनासोल छठ घाट पर सुरक्षा-व्यवस्था के बीच श्रद्धालुओं ने दिया अर्घ्य

मऊभंडार छठ घाट पर पहुंचे कई गणमान्य लोगों ने भी छठव्रतियों संग भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पित किया। घाटशिला के एडीजे मुकलेश चंद्र नारायण, एसडीओ सत्यवीर रजक, एसडीपीओ राजकुमार मेहता, मुसाबनी के डीएसपी पितांबर सिंह खेरवार, वरीय भाजपा नेता लखन मार्डी, भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष विजय पांडेय, मजदूर नेता ओमप्रकाश सिंह, एनके राय, राकेश दूबे, समिति के महासचिव नवल सिंह समेत कई गणमान्य लोगों ने अर्घ्य अर्पण किया। समिति ने इस बार भी घाट पर उचित व्यवस्था की थी।
घाट पर विधि-व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए सक्रिय रहे एसडीओ व डीएसपी

मऊभंडार एवं बेनासोल के सुवर्णरेखा स्थित छठ घाट के दोनों छोर पर विधि-व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए स्थानीय प्रशासन पूरी तरह चौकस रहा। घाटशिला के एसडीओ सत्यवीर रजक, एसडीपीओ राजकुमार मेहता, मुसाबनी डीएसपी पीतांबर सिंह खेरवार, सीओ रिंकू कुमार, इंस्पेक्टर हीरालाल महतो, ओपी प्रभारी उमाकांत तिवारी आदि घाट पर सक्रिय दिखे। छठ घाट तक जाने वाली सड़क पर बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल एवं आईसीसी के निजी सुरक्षाकर्मियों को तैनात किया गया था। टेंट से ही अर्घ्यदान का मंत्रोच्चार किया जा रहा था।

व्रतियों ने कहा-कोरोना से बचाव जरूरी, घर की छत पर दिया अर्घ्य

कोरोना महामारी के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए इस वर्ष तालाब के अलावा घर पर ही छठव्रतियों ने अर्घ्य दिया। सरकार की ओर से नदी एवं तालाब किनारे घाट पर अर्घ्यदान को लेकर उहापोह की स्थिति से कई परिवार अपने घर पर ही छठ किया। सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षक जगत नारायण ने बताया कि सरकार की ओर से कोरोना से बचाव के लिए घर पर ही अर्घ्यदान करने की अपील की गई थी। ऐसे में उन लोगों ने घर पर ही अस्थाई व्यवस्था कर अर्घ्यदान किया। ज्यादातर घाटों पर लोगों की भीड़ पहले की अपेक्षा कम दिखी।

छठव्रतियों से गुलजार रहा पर्यटन स्थल बुरुडीह डैम

घाटशिला के पर्यटन स्थल बुरुडीह डैम पर भी कई परिवारों ने अर्घ्य दान किया। बीते कुछ वर्ष से कई परिवार बुरुडीह डैम पहुंच छठ मना रहे हैं। इस बार भी छठव्रती बुरुडीह डैम पहुंचे और खूबसूरत वादियों के बीच स्नान-ध्यान कर भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्यदान किया। मौके पर कई गणमान्य लोग भी उपस्थित थे। इधर, गोपालपुर सूर्य मंदिर में छठ के मौके पर खिचड़ी व खीर का वितरण किया गया। सूर्य मंदिर परिषद की ओर से छठव्रतियों तथा श्रद्धालुओं के लिए प्रसाद स्वरूप खिचड़ी एवं खीर की व्यवस्था की गई थी।

