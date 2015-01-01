पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्यवस्था:लाभुक पाॅश मशीन में अंगूठा लगाने के लिए पहाड़ व जंगल की छानते हैं खाक, भूखे-प्यासे दिनभर नेटवर्क का करते हैं इंतजार

गुड़ाबांदा7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मोबाइल नेटवर्क के लिए जान हथेली पर रखकर पहाड़ पर चढ़ने को ग्रामीण विवश

गुड़ाबांदा प्रखंड नक्सलमुक्त जरूर हो गया, पर समस्याओं के मकड़जाल से मुक्त नहीं हो सका है। अभी ग्रामीणों के समक्ष सबसे बड़ी समस्या मोबाइल नेटवर्क की है। मोबाइल फोन पर बात करने के लिए यहां के लोग परेशान नहीं हैं, बल्कि राशन के लिए पाॅश मशीन में अंगूठा लगाने को लेकर दिन भर परेशान रहतेे हैं। यह तभी संंभव हो पाता है जब मोबाइल का नेटवर्क मिलता है। प्रखंड के दर्जनों गांव के ग्रामीण मोबाइल नेटवर्क के लिए जान हथेली पर रखकर पहाड़ पर चढ़ने को मजबूर हैं। अगर दिन भर में नेटवर्क मिल गया तो ठीक नहीं तो दूसरे दिन फिर से जंगलों की ओर रुख करते हैं।

नेटवर्क नहीं मिलने से उपभोक्ता के साथ-साथ डीलर भी परेशान रहते हैं। प्रखंड के जिलिनडुंगरी के डीलर लोगेन मुंडा के पास करीब 345 कार्डधारी हैं। इनकी समस्या है कि एक ताे इस गांव में राशन की गाड़ी काफी मशक्कत के बाद पहुंच पाती है। वहीं आसपास फोन का टावर नहीं होने से नेटवर्क नहीं मिल पाता है। जिलिनडुंगरी जनवितरण प्रणाली दुकानदार लोगेन मुंडा के घर में नेटवर्क नहीं मिलता है।यहां ई-पाॅश मशीन में अंगूठा लगाने के लिए लाभुकों को 10 से 12 किलोमीटर दूर नूतनडीह गांव के जंगल तथा पहाड़ पर चढ़ना पड़ता है। जहां नेटवर्क मिल गया, वहीं खाट बिछाकर पाॅश मशीन में अंगूठा लगवाना शुरू कर देते हैं। डीलर अपने साथ खटिया लेकर घूमतेे हैं। लाभुकों का समस्या यहीं खत्म नहीं होता, उसेे अंगूठा लगाने के बाद वापस डीलर के घर जाना पड़ता है। वहां से फिर अनाज मिलता है।

