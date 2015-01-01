पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महंगाई:बेलगाम आलू की कीमत ने थाली से गायब किया चोखा, 50 रुपए किलो हो गए दाम, प्याज 70 रुपए किलो बिक रहा

घाटशिला/जादूगोड़ा27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आलू बेचते खुदरा विक्रेता।
  • आलू की बढ़ती कीमत से लोग परेशान, प्रशासनिक अधिकारी नहीं रोक पा रहे वृद्धि

कोरोना संक्रमण काल में वैसे ही लोग आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे हैं। ऐसे में सब्जियों खासकर आलू की कीमतों में बेतहाशा वृद्धि से लोग परेशान हैं। आलू केे दाम में एक बार फिर तीन दिनों में 10 रुपए का इजाफा हो गया है। अब आलू 40 की बजाय 50 रुपए प्रति किग्रा की दर से बिकने लगा है। इन दिनों आम लाेग आलू और प्याज के बढ़ते दाम से खासे परेशान हैं। वर्तमान में आलू खुले बाजार में 50 रुपए किलो तो प्याज 70 रुपए किलो बिक रहा है।

एक सप्ताह में आलू के दाम में 300 रुपए बोरा की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। जो आलू 17 साै रुपए बोरा थोक में था, वह अब 2 हजार रुपए से अधिक पर मिल रहा है। जाे प्याज 4 हजार रुपए थाेक में प्रति क्विंटल था, अब वह 6 हजार रुपए में बिक रहा है। आलू-प्याज का प्रतिदिन उपयाेग किया जाता है। इसकी बढ़ती कीमत लाेगाें को परेशानी खड़ी कर रही हैं। अब आलू-प्याज भी लोगों की पहुंच से दूर होता जा रहा है। थाली से आलू का चोखा भी गायब हो गया है।

थोक विक्रेता रवि प्रसाद का कहना है कि पश्चिम बंगाल से ही आलू की कम आवक हो रही है, जिसके कारण दाम में बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। बारिश के कारण भी दाम में वृद्धि हो रही है। आने वाले समय में आलू के दाम और बढ़ने की संभावना है। नया आलू भी बाजार में आने लगा है, जाे 60 रुपए से 70 रुपए किलाे बिक रहा है। प्रशासनिक अधिकारी इसे नहीं रोक पा रहे हैं। कुछ थोक विक्रेताओं का अनुमान है कि 15 से 20 दिनों में आलू के दामों में कमी आएगी।

कीमत में उछाल सेअधिकांश किसान करने लगे आलू की खेती

घाटशिला प्रखंड में इस बार बड़ी संख्या में किसान आलू की खेती करने में जुट गए हैं। दूसरी अन्य फसल के उचित दाम नहीं मिलने के कारण अब किसानों ने आलू की खेती पर जोर दिया है। अब क्षेत्र के किसान धीरे-धीरे आलू की खेती की ओर अग्रसर होने लगें हैं। एक तो आलू के दामों में उछाल व दूसरा प्रति किलो के हिसाब से भी आलू अन्य फसलों से अधिक दाम पर बिक रहा है।

आलू फायदे का सौदा साबित हो रहा है। अब क्षेत्र के किसानों का रुझान आलू की खेती की तरफ बढ़ रहा है। इस संबंध में किसान रामप्रसाद महतो ने बताया कि आलू की फसल 120 से 130 दिन में तैयार हो जाती है। आलू की खेती के लिए भूमि को समतल कर उनमें बीजारोपण करना पड़ता है। प्रखंड के एक दर्जन से ज्यादा किसान आलू की फसल लगाए हैं।

बढ़ती कीमत से दुकानदारों की ग्राहकों से रोजाना हो रही बकझक

खुदरा बाजार में पुराना आलू 50 रुपए प्रति किलो, नया आलू 60 से 70, पुराना प्याज 60 से 70, नया लाल प्याज 70 से 80 रुपए में बिक रहा है। वहीं खुदरा दुकानदार बढ़ते दामों से काफी परेशान हैं। रोजाना ग्राहकों से बक झक हो रही है। सरकार एवं जिला प्रशासन भी इस ओर सुस्त है। लाॅकडाउन के समय जिला प्रशासन ने सख्ती से आलू 20 रुपए एवं प्याज 25 रुपए खुदरा भाव से बिकवाया था। उससे ज्यादा पर बेचने वालों पर कार्रवाई भी की गई थी। जांच पड़ताल से दाम में कमी आई थी। अब मुनाफाखोरी बढ़ गई है।

