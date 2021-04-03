पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चाकुलिया:धान क्रय केंद्रों पर किसानों के धान का प्रति क्विंटल छह किलो काटने का होगा विरोध

चाकुलिया - बीडीओ से वार्ता करते डॉ गोस्वामी - Dainik Bhaskar
चाकुलिया - बीडीओ से वार्ता करते डॉ गोस्वामी
  • डाॅ. गोस्वामी ने बीडीओ से पीएम आवास, बिरसा, अंबेडकर आवास योजना की प्रगति की जानकारी ली
  • बीडीओ से किसानों के पंजीयन कार्य में तेजी लाने की मांग

गुरुवार को भाजपा के पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डाॅ. दिनेशानंद गोस्वामी ने पार्टी नेताओं के साथ चाकुलिया के बीडीओ देवलाल उरांव से उनके कार्यालय में मिले तथा विभिन्न जनसमस्याओं के त्वरित समाधान करने का आग्रह किया। डाॅ. गोस्वामी ने बीडीओ से अंचल कार्यालय पर किसानों के पंजीयन के कार्य में तेजी लाने की मांग की।

उन्होंने कहा कि विभिन्न धान क्रय केंद्रों पर किसानों से धान की बिक्री में प्रति क्विंटल 6 किलो तक काटने की शिकायत मिल रही है। डाॅ गोस्वामी ने कहा कि प्रशासन यह सुनिश्चित करे कि किसानों के साथ कोई अन्याय न हो। वहीं वृद्धा व विधवा पेंशन के लंबित मामलों का शीघ्र निष्पादन किया जाए तथा विगत 4 महीनों से बंद वृद्धा, विधवा एवं दिव्यांग पेंशन राशि का शीघ्र भुगतान किया जाए।

भाजपा नेता ने बीडीओ से चाकुलिया प्रखंड में प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना, बिरसा आवास तथा अंबेडकर आवास योजना की प्रगति की भी जानकारी ली। डाॅ. गोस्वामी ने बीडीओ से मनरेगा के तहत सिंचाई योजनाओं को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर स्वीकृति प्रदान करने का आग्रह किया। बीडीओ से मिलने के पश्चात डाॅ. गोस्वामी कार्यकर्ताओं से जनसमस्याओं को संकलन कर समाधान करने में पहल करने का आह्वान किया।

मौके पर मंडल अध्यक्ष शतदल महतो, श्यामसुंदरपुर मंडल अध्यक्ष बाघराय मांडी, जिला उपाध्यक्ष हरिसाधन मल्लिक, मंडल उपाध्यक्ष मनोरंजन महतो, मंडल महामंत्री पिंटू मल्लिक, मोहन सोरेन, दुर्गा पद गिरि, भाजयुमो मंडल अध्यक्ष सुरेश सिंह, भाजयुमो नेता गोपन परिहाड़ी, दिलीप महतो, शिशिर राणा, मुरारी सिंह, अरुण महतो, महेंद्र महतो, हिमांशु बेरा, सनत गिरि, बलराम दास, राणा प्रताप गोप, शिबू बेरा, दिलीप पाल, गंगाराम हांसदा, महादेव महतो, सुधीर महतो, सपन महतो, जतीन बेरा आदि मौजूद थे।

