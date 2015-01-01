पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:बैरियर से टकराई ट्रक नदी में गिरने से बची

घाटशिला3 घंटे पहले
  • सुवर्णरेखा पुल पर अचानक ट्रक का बैलेंस गड़बड़ा गया

मऊभंडार सुवर्णरेखा नदी में बुधवार को एक ट्रक पलटने से बच गई। इससे एक बड़ी दुर्घटना घटित होने से टल गई। मालूम हो कि सुरदा क्राॅसिंग से होते हुए एक ट्रक मऊभंडार की ओर जा रहा था।

सुवर्णरेखा पुल पर अचानक ट्रक का बैलेंस गड़बड़ा गया। जिससे वह बैरियर से जा टकराया। संयोग अच्छा था कि ट्रक टकराने के बाद नदी में गिरने से बच गया। दुर्घटना में बैरियर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। घटना की सूचना पाकर मुसाबनी थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच कर ट्रक को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया।

