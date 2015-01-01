पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुभ नहीं रहा शुक्रवार:झाड़ग्राम में वाहन पलटा, रोजगार के लिए जा रहे चाकुलिया के दो युवक की मौत

घाटशिलाएक घंटा पहले
  • घाटशिला अनुमंडल और आसपास के क्षेत्र में चार अलग-अलग सड़क दुर्घटना में तीन लोगों की मौत, 10 जख्मी

शुक्रवार हादसे का दिन रहा। घाटशिला अनुमंडल में तीन अलग-अलग सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई, वहीं 10 लोग जख्मी हो गए। उन्हें अलग-अलग स्थान पर इलाज कराया गया। बड़शोल थाना क्षेत्र में बाइक तथा पिकअप वैन की टक्कर में एक युवक की मौत हो गई, जबकि दो अन्य जख्मी हो गए। धालभूमगढ़ में बाइक दुर्घटना में दो सहोदर भाई जख्मी हो गए। दूसरी ओर, रोजगार की तलाश में चाकुलिया से खड़गपुर जा रहे वाहन के झाड़ग्राम के समीप पलटने से दो मजदूरों की मौत हो गई, जबकि 6 लोग जख्मी हो गए। घायलों में दो की हालत गंभीर है। मृतक मोहन नायक (20) एवं लाल मुर्मू (19) चाकुलिया प्रखंड के भातकुंडा गांव के निवासी थे।

जानकारी के मुताबिक भातकुंडा गांव के आठ मजदूर काम की तलाश में खड़गपुर गए थे। चाकुलिया से एक टेंपो बुक कर सभी पश्चिम बंगाल के गिधनी पहुंचे। वहां से खड़गपुर तक उन्हें पहुंचाने की जिम्मेदारी गिधनी के एक ठेकेदार की थी। ठेकेदार ने सभी 8 मजदूरों को छोटा हाथी वाहन पर चढ़ाकर खड़गपुर के लिए रवाना किया। लेकिन यात्रा के दौरान झाड़ग्राम एवं लोधाशोली के बीच कोलाबनी जंगल में मजदूरों से भरा वाहन पलट गया। इस दुर्घटना में मजदूर मोहन नायक की मौत मौके पर ही हो गई। जबकि मजदूर लाल मुर्मू ने झाड़ग्राम सरकारी अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया। वाहन पर सवार छह अन्य मजदूर क्रमश: नारायण नायक, अजय नायक, चंदन नायक, प्रकाश नायक, रूपा सबर एवं मिथुन सबर घायल हैं। इनमें मिथुन एवं रूपा की स्थिति नाजुक बताई जा रही है है। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर बहरागोड़ा विधायक समीर मोहंती पीड़ित परिवार के परिजनों से मिलने भातकुंडा पहुंचे। उन्होंने मृतकों एवं घायल लोगों के परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना जताते हुए हरसंभव सहयोग का आश्वासन दिया।

