एफआईआर:बुरुदुईया हत्याकांड में 6 नामजद 10 अज्ञात माओवादियों पर केस

गोइलकेराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मृतक रतन कोड़ा की पत्नी के बयान पर गोइलकेरा थाने में दर्ज की गई एफआईआर

गोइलकेरा थाना क्षेत्र के बुरुदुईया में वन विभाग के दैनिक वेतनभोगी कर्मचारी की हत्या मामले में पुलिस ने 6 नामजद समेत 10 अज्ञात भाकपा माओवादी सदस्यों के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज की है। मृतक रतन कोड़ा की पत्नी सुखमति कोड़ा के बयान पर एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है।

गोइलकेरा थाने में दर्ज की गई एफआईआर में भाकपा माओवादी संगठन के अनमोल दा, चन्दन, पिंटू लोहरा, अश्विन, संदीप और रघु को नामजद आरोपी बनाया गया है। इनके अलावा 8 से 10 अज्ञात नक्सलियों को भी पुलिस ने हत्याकांड का आरोपी बनाया है। ज्ञात हो कि विगत 1 नवंबर की रात भाकपा माओवादी संगठन के हथियारबंद महिला सदस्यों के दस्ते ने पुलिस मुखबिरी के आरोप में वन विभाग के दैनिक वेतनभोगी कर्मचारी रतन कोड़ा को घर से अगवा कर गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। घटना के बाद इलाके में दहशत देखा गया था। पुलिस ने जरूरी कार्रवाई के बाद क्षेत्र में सक्रिय नक्सलियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

