कार्रवाई:गोइलकेरा में सीरीज में लगे आठ आईईडी बम बरामद

गोइलकेरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नक्सलियों के मंसूबों पर जवानों ने फेरा पानी

सुरक्षा बलों ने एक बार फिर नक्सलियों के मंसूबों पर पानी फेर दिया है। गोइलकेरा थाना क्षेत्र के बुरुदुईया से माईलपी जाने वाली कच्ची सड़क से पुलिस व सीआरपीएफ की टीम ने आठ आईईडी बम बरामद किए हैं। बीडीडीएस ने सभी बमों को यथास्थान विस्फोट कर नष्ट कर दिया। जानकारी के अनुसार, पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि सुरक्षा बलों को नुकसान पहुंचाने के लिए नक्सलियों द्वारा बुरुदुईया-माईलपी सड़क पर बम प्लांट किए गए हैं।

सूचना के बाद जिला पुलिस, सीआरपीएफ की 60 बटालियन व बीडीडीएस की टीम ने सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया और बमों को सफलतापूर्वक बरामद कर लिया। करीब 6-6 किलो वजन वाले सभी बम कॉर्डेक्स वायर के सहारे सीरीज में लगाए गए थे। घटना को लेकर गोइलकेरा थाना में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। अभियान में सीआरपीएफ 60 बटालियन के कमांडेंट आनंद जेराई, अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी नाथूसिंह मीणा, सोनुआ थाना प्रभारी कुलदीप कुमार, गोइलकेरा थाना प्रभारी विकास कुमार, सहायक कमांडेंट पंकज राय आदि शामिल थे।

