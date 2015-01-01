पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:कुहासे में हाइवा-बाेलेराे में 70 फीट ऊंचे पहाड़ पर टक्कर, सीआईएसएफ के इंस्पेक्टर की माैत

  • सौ टन की सेल खदान की हाइवा तीखे माेड़ पर बोलेरो पर चढ़ा, बाेलेराे चालक घायल, हाइवा चालक हिरासत में

ठंड के कारण घने कुहासे काे झेल रहे प. सिंहभूम जिले के गुआ सेल माइंस के 70 फीट ऊंचे पहाड़ पर बुधवार की आधी रात काे माइंस की साै टन लाेडेड हाइवा और बाेलेेराे के बीच टक्कर हाे जाने पर सीआईएसएफ के इंस्पेक्टर नागेंद्र प्रसाद की माैके पर ही माैत हाे गई। जबकि बाेलेराे चालक आकाश लाेहरा गंभीर रूप से घायल है। इस घटना के बाद हाइवा चालक काे पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जबकि पूरे मामले में लापरवाही बरतने काे लेकर सेल माइंस गुआ के पांच कर्मियों के विरुद्ध मामला दर्ज कर जांच चल रही है।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, रात्रि ड्यूटी पर तैनात इंस्पेक्टर नागेंद्र प्रसाद बाेलेराे से 70-80 फीट ऊंची पहाड़ी पर सेल के क्रसर प्वाइंट के मिक्सर प्लांट क्षेत्रों का जायजा लेने के लिए गश्ती पर निकले हुए थे। इसी दौरान प्लांट पहुंचने के पहले तीखा मोड़ के पास पहुंचते ही सौ टन क्षमता वाला हुलपेक हाइवा लौह आयस्क लेकर आ रहा था।

इसी दौरान हुलपेक हाइवा व बेलोरो में आमने-सामने भिड़ंत हाे गई। भिड़ंत इतनी जोरदार थी कि बाेलेराेे के ऊपर लाेडेड हाइवा चढ़ गया। दूसरी ओर, इंस्पेक्टर की मौत की सूचना पर पत्नी घर पर बेहोश हो गई। तुरंत ही उसे लेकर गुआ सेल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया।

सेल माइंस गुआ के पांच कर्मियों के विरुद्ध मामला दर्ज

गैस कटर से निकाला शव, पलामू निवासी थे इंस्पेक्टर: दुर्घटना के बाद देर रात इंस्पेक्टर नागेंद्र प्रसाद का शव को गैस कटर से एक घंटे तक मशक्कत करने के बाद निकाला गया। मृतक सीआईएसएफ इंस्पेक्टर नागेंद्र प्रसाद पलामू का रहने वाले हैं। वह अपने पीछे पत्नी, एक 10 साल का बेटा व 7 साल की बेटी को छोड़ गए हैं। मृतक 8 माह बाद सहायक कमाडेंट बनने वाले थे।

जीएम ने शाेक प्रकट किया, कहा-भविष्य में ऐसी घटना न हाे: इधर, सेल के मुख्य महाप्रबंधक विपिन कुमार गिरी ने घटना के प्रति गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त की है। कहा-भविष्य में इस तरह की घटना की पुनरावृत्ति ना हो इसके लिए पुरजोर कोशिश की जा रही है। घटना मुख्य रूप से बोलेरो चालक एवं डंपर चालक के गलती के कारण हुई है। टर्निंग प्वाइंट पॉइंट पर दोनों वाहन आमने सामने से टकरा गए।

डंपर चालक है गिरफ्तार, चल रही है जांच : थानेदार

सेल खदान क्षेत्र में हुई इस दुर्घटना को लेकर गुआ थाना प्रभारी राकेश रंजन सिंह ने कहा कि यह दुर्घटना बहुत ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। हाइवा चालक सेलकर्मी अशोक बलमुचू को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। इसके साथ ही पूरे मामले की जांच के लिये जांच टीम गठित की गई है।

